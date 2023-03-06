Mark your calendars: New Georgetown Costco is Opening Its Doors in June and Bringing Big Savings and Exciting Features!

Photo by Taste of Home

Costco Wholesale Corporation is a popular membership-only retailer that is known for its discounted prices on groceries, electronics, appliances, and other household items. With over 800 locations worldwide, Costco continues to expand, with a new store opening in Georgetown, Texas in June 2023.

The new Georgetown Costco is expected to be a significant addition to the retail landscape of the area. The store will be located on a 20-acre property on the north side of Texas State Highway 29, near the intersection with Inner Loop Road. The store is expected to create approximately 200 new jobs in the area and generate millions of dollars in economic activity.

Construction Progress and Store Features

Construction on the Georgetown Costco began in late 2022, and the store is expected to open in June 2023. The 150,000-square-foot store will feature all of the amenities that customers have come to expect from Costco, including a full-service gas station, food court, optical department, pharmacy, and hearing aid center.

In addition to the standard features, the Georgetown Costco will also have a tire center, a liquor store, and a photo center. The store will also sell fresh meat, produce, and bakery items, as well as electronics, appliances, and furniture.

The Georgetown store will also have some unique features, including a business center and a hearing aid center. The hearing aid center will offer free hearing tests and fittings, and the business center will offer printing and shipping services for small businesses.

Economic Impact

The opening of the Georgetown Costco is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy. According to the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, the store is expected to generate $3.5 million in annual sales tax revenue, as well as create approximately 200 new jobs in the area.

In addition to the direct economic impact of the store, the Georgetown Costco is also expected to have a positive impact on the surrounding businesses. According to a study by the International Council of Shopping Centers, shopping centers that are anchored by a Costco tend to have higher sales and occupancy rates than those without a Costco.

Customer Reactions

Many Georgetown residents are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Costco. One resident, Nancy Rodriguez, told KVUE news that she is excited about the prospect of having a Costco closer to her home. "I'm so excited! I've been waiting for this for so long," she said.

Another resident, William Johnson, told KVUE news that he is looking forward to the convenience of having a Costco nearby. "I'm glad to see it's coming closer to our neighborhood, so we don't have to travel as far," he said.

Costco's Expansion Plans

The Georgetown Costco is just one of many new stores that Costco is planning to open in the coming years. According to the company's most recent earnings report, Costco plans to open approximately 20 new stores in the fiscal year 2023, including several in the United States.

In addition to its expansion plans, Costco has also been focused on enhancing the shopping experience for its customers. The company recently announced that it will be offering free delivery on select items for members, as well as expanding its curbside pickup options.

Conclusion

The opening of the Georgetown Costco in June 2023 is highly anticipated by Georgetown residents, and the store is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy. The store's unique features, such as the business center and hearing aid center, set it apart from other Costco locations, and the convenience of having a Costco closer to home is welcomed by many residents.

Costco's expansion plans, both in the United States and internationally, demonstrate the company's commitment to providing quality products and services to its members. As Costco continues to grow and expand, it remains a popular choice among consumers who are looking for high-quality products.

