Walmart Shoppers Are Scoring a $22 Clothing Item for Only $1 at Checkout

Walmart shoppers across the United States have been rushing to their local stores after discovering a clothing item priced at just $1 at the checkout register instead of its original $22 price tag. The item in question is a light-blue colored polo shirt from the "George" clothing brand, which is exclusive to Walmart.

According to reports, the mix-up was caused by a system error in Walmart's inventory management software, which resulted in the polo shirts being marked down to $1 instead of their intended clearance price of $12. But customers were pleasantly surprised to find that the shirts were ringing up as $1 at the checkout register.

The deal quickly went viral on social media, with Walmart shoppers sharing pictures of their hauls and encouraging others to go to their local stores to snag the deal. Walmart has since acknowledged the error and clarified that the shirts were never intended to be sold for $1.

How to get the same deal

While the polo shirts may no longer be scanned at $1 at Walmart stores, some shoppers have discovered a way to still get the same deal. According to the Sun, the trick is to use Walmart's "Scan & Go" app, which allows customers to scan items as they shop and pay for them using their phone instead of going through a checkout register.

The app reportedly shows the $1 price for the George polo shirts, even though they are no longer marked down in stores. This means that shoppers can still purchase the shirts at a discounted price by using the app to scan and pay for them.

Walmart has not commented on whether or not it will honor the $1 price for customers who purchase the polo shirts using the Scan & Go app. However, many shoppers have reported successfully purchasing the shirts at discounted prices using the app.

Social media reaction

The Walmart polo shirt deal has gone viral on social media, with many users sharing their excitement and disbelief at the discounted price. Some have even reported going to multiple Walmart stores to stock up on the shirts.

One Twitter user wrote, "Just got 25 polo shirts from Walmart for $25! They were on clearance for $12, but rang up $1! Love a good deal!"

Another user tweeted, "Walmart has the George polo shirts for $1! They're normally $22! I need them in every color!"

Meanwhile, some Walmart shoppers have expressed frustration at not being able to find the discounted polo shirts in their local stores, or not being able to purchase them at the discounted price.

One Reddit user wrote, "Went to my local Walmart and couldn't find the $1 polos. The employee said they were all sold out and wouldn't be restocking. Boo."

Walmart has not yet commented on the availability of the George polo shirts in its stores, or whether or not it will honor the $1 price for customers who use the Scan & Go app.

Final thoughts

The Walmart polo shirt deal has caused quite a stir on social media, with shoppers rushing to stores to try and snag the discounted item. While the shirts may no longer be scanning at $1 in stores, the Scan & Go app trick has allowed some customers to still purchase them at the discounted price.

Whether or not Walmart will honor the $1 price for customers who use the app remains to be seen, but for now, many shoppers are still trying their luck to get a good deal on the George polo shirts.

