Daughter's Heartwarming Act to Keep Father Warm During Dialysis Goes Viral!

Mina Fox, a fashion designer based in San Diego, California, recently went viral after sharing photos of jackets she had crafted for her father with zips attached to keep him warm during dialysis treatment. Her father, Sean Shelton, has been on dialysis since November 2022, a procedure that requires a needle in the arm and often results in patients feeling cold. Fox's jackets, which she made by adding zips to the jackets, have proven to be a solution to this problem. Her tweet showcasing the jackets has garnered over 170,000 likes and 4.4 million views to date.

Innovative Jackets for a Chilly Treatment

Dialysis is a medical procedure used to remove excess fluid and waste products from the blood when the kidneys stop working correctly. The procedure requires a needle in the arm, which can lead to patients feeling chilly. Fox, who has a background in fashion design, explained in an interview with PA News that her father often feels cold during his dialysis treatments, which inspired her to create the jackets. She said her father requested the alterations and was thrilled with the result. He liked the jackets so much that he asked her to make six more.

Fox's tweet showcasing the jackets went viral, with many users expressing admiration for her innovation. Fox explained that she had been touched by stories of others' experiences with dialysis and wanted to help others. Her jackets, which are simple and easy to make, could be of assistance to other patients and their families who are looking for ways to keep warm during the chilly treatments.

Response on Twitter

Fox's tweet showcasing the jackets quickly went viral, garnering attention from thousands of Twitter users who praised her for her innovative and caring approach. Many users commented on the tweet, expressing admiration for Fox's work and suggesting that she should sell the jackets. However, Fox has stated that she wants the jackets to remain accessible and has provided a tutorial for others to make their own jackets at home.

The response to Fox's tweet has been overwhelmingly positive, with many users expressing gratitude for her efforts. One user wrote, "This is both innovative and full of love!" Another user commented, "This is incredible! Thank you for sharing this wonderful idea. You have made a difference!"

Conclusion

Mina Fox's jackets for her father have gone viral, garnering attention from thousands of Twitter users who praised her innovative and caring approach. The jackets, which have zips attached, are simple and easy to make and have proven to be an excellent solution to the problem of patients feeling chilly during dialysis treatment. Fox's tutorial on how to make the jackets at home has also been well-received, with many users expressing their gratitude for her efforts.

