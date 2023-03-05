Bartender's Viral TikTok Reveals Shocking $9.28 Paycheck for 70 Hours of Work, Raises Concerns Over Low Wages

Photo by Distractify

Bartender Aaliyah Cortez recently posted a video on TikTok exposing how much she earned from working 70 hours in a week, which amounted to just $9.28 after taxes. She called on viewers to tip their bartenders and servers, highlighting the importance of tips to supplement low wages in the service industry.

The Post that Went Viral

Cortez’s TikTok post quickly went viral and has amassed more than 99,000 likes and over 3,000 comments. In the video, Cortez emphasized that this is what she got paid for 70 hours of work, despite receiving tips. She urged viewers to always tip their servers, bartenders, or anyone who provides a service to them, emphasizing that it’s crucial to supplement low hourly wages.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Cortez stated that she posted the video to raise awareness about how the service industry pays its workers. In some states, such as Texas, where Cortez works, laws allow employers to pay tipped workers as little as $2.13 per hour, as long as their tips cover the rest of the minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour in the United States. This means that some employees in the service industry can end up with significantly low pay.

“I wanted to shed some light on the issue and inform the public about the importance of tipping," Cortez said. “It's not right that we have to do this, but until that can happen we still have to rely on the generosity of our customers.”

The Importance of Tipping

Cortez’s video resonated with many people, who acknowledged the issue and voiced their support for tipped workers. Some comments suggested that the service industry gets a lot of tips, but Cortez clarified that not everyone tips well or at all, and urged people to remember that tips help supplement low wages.

“I would like to see the system change who pays our wages. Obviously, it should be our employers, but until that can happen, we still have to rely on the generosity of our customers," Cortez told The Daily Mail.

The Future of Tipped Wages

Cortez’s video highlights the ongoing debate on tipped wages, and whether employers should be responsible for paying their workers a fair wage instead of relying on tips. The Raise the Wage Act of 2021 proposes to eliminate the subminimum wage for tipped workers by gradually increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, providing a better future for many workers in the service industry.

In conclusion, Cortez’s TikTok post and subsequent interviews have brought to light the harsh reality of low hourly wages in the service industry and the importance of tipping. Her message resonates with many, and it’s a reminder that tipped workers rely on the generosity of their customers to supplement their low wages until changes are made to the system.

