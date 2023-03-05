Florida Surpasses New York in Job Creation for the First Time in History - Why Americans Are Fleeing to the South

Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

Florida has become the first state to surpass New York in non-farming industry job creation since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting these numbers in 1982. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Sunshine State ended 2022 with 9,578,500 non-farming jobs, while the Empire State reported 9,576,100 jobs. This trend indicates a significant shift as it is no longer a state solely for retirees and grandparents.

Remote Work Opportunities

One of the significant reasons for this shift is the increase in remote work opportunities, with many young people moving to Florida. The pandemic has led to unprecedented remote work options, making many people consider relocating to warmer states with lower taxes. As a result, people are questioning why they should work in freezing conditions when they can work from a beach cabana in flip-flops.

Mass Migration Pattern

High taxes in California, Pennsylvania, and other states have also contributed to a mass migration pattern. The southern migration trend does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon, with New York still struggling with post-COVID recovery, surging crime rates in the Big Apple, and soaring inflation, interest rates, and taxes. The New York Post reports that more than 64,500 former New Yorkers relocated to Florida last year.

Business Opportunities

Apart from remote work opportunities, Florida also led the formation of new businesses in the US, with more than 1.7 million businesses established since January 2020, and more than a third of those formed in 2022 alone. Many of these businesses have created job opportunities and contributed to Florida's growing economy.

Record Demographic Records

Florida's population continues to hit record after demographic record since the pandemic, becoming the fastest-growing state since 1957, as BLS numbers show. Its population ballooned to 22.2 million residents between 2021 and 2022, a year-over-year jump of 1.9%, making Florida the third-most populous state in the US. Meanwhile, the Empire State has seen the largest population decrease in the last year, with New York losing roughly 180,000 residents, causing its population to fall by 0.9% to 19.6 million.

Appeal to Tech and Finance Sectors

Florida is attracting the tech and finance sectors, spurring job creation and population growth. Hedge fund mogul Ken Griffin, for example, relocated the headquarters of his $50 billion company, Citadel, to Miami. Although Griffin cited rising crime rates in Chicago as his reason for relocating, many people believe that the low state income taxes that amount to almost nothing in Florida also played a significant role in his decision.

Conservative Politics

Although Florida has a lot to offer, newcomers must contend with the state's conservative politics that have driven away teachers and LGBTQ+ residents. The politics may also harm the state's image and economy in the long run. Whether these issues are worth dealing with remains to be seen. However, for now, the influx of new residents seems to indicate that it is worth it.

Conclusion

Florida's shift from a retirement haven to a state with the most non-farming industry jobs in the US is an indication of the new possibilities available to young people looking for opportunities. With remote work opportunities and low state taxes, Florida is an attractive option for many Americans. This trend is expected to continue, and it could be years before New York recovers its pre-pandemic job growth. However, newcomers to Florida should be prepared to face conservative politics that could impact the state's image and economy in the long run.

