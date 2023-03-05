Costco CFO confirms a potential increase in membership fees in the near future

Photo by Juan Llauro/Shutterstock

Costco is one of the world's largest retail companies with a membership-based business model. The company is known for its low-priced bulk items and high-quality merchandise, attracting millions of loyal customers worldwide. Recently, rumors have been circulating that Costco is considering raising its membership fees. In response, Costco CFO Richard Galanti confirmed that the company would likely increase its membership fees soon, but no specific timeline has been announced.

Timing of the Membership Fee Increase

Galanti revealed that June 2023 would mark six years since the last membership fee hike. Historically, Costco has raised its membership fees every five years and seven months on average. Although no specific timeline has been announced, Galanti emphasized that it's a matter of "when not if" the membership fees will go up.

Membership Growth and Renewal Rate

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the membership fee hike, Costco's membership growth and renewal rates remain strong. According to Galanti, the company ended the second quarter with 68.1 million paid household members and 123.0 million cardholders. Both figures were up more than 7% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the membership renewal rate in the US and Canada was 92.6%, and the worldwide rate was 90.5%, each up 0.01% from the previous quarter.

Executive Memberships

Executive memberships are a crucial part of Costco's business, as they represent 45% of paid members and around 73% of worldwide sales. Galanti announced the company had 30.6 million paid executive memberships at the end of Q2.

Membership Fee Income and Sales Growth

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty, Costco's membership fee income increased to $1.027 billion, a $60 million increase or 6.2%, compared to the previous year. The company also reported a Q2 net sales increase of 6.5%, to $54.24 billion, from $50.94 billion last year. Moreover, the company earned $1.486 billion in net income, an increase from the $1.299 billion for Q2 2022.

Inflation and Commodity Prices

Inflation has been a significant concern for many retailers recently, and Costco is no exception. However, Galanti expressed optimism that prices are starting to cool off, with inflation growing between 5%-6% in Q2, compared to 6%-7% in the previous quarter. He also said that commodity prices, such as chicken, bacon, butter, steel, resin, and nuts, are starting to fall, providing some relief.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Costco has not announced a specific timeline for raising its membership fees, it's clear that a fee hike is on the horizon. Nevertheless, the company's strong membership growth, renewal rates, and financial performance suggest that customers are willing to pay more for the high-quality products and services offered by Costco.

