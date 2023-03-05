New York Officials Discover 14-Foot Invasive Snake Found Dead on Roadside

Photo by NY Department of Environmental Conservation photo

A Mysterious Discovery

On February 14, 2023, a strange mound was spotted by the road on Long Island. After some investigation, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation discovered that the mound was a 14-foot invasive snake known as a reticulated python. The officers who found the snake reported that it was deceased, and they removed it from the roadway to appropriately dispose of it. An investigation into the snake's owner is ongoing.

Possible Theories on How the Snake Ended Up on Long Island

It is suspected that the snake was an escaped pet, as it is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York. The snake's size and weight make it difficult to transport, but commenters on social media suggest that it may have hitched a ride on some type of transport vehicle or boat.

Reticulated Python Habitat and Characteristics

Reticulated pythons are native to South and Southeast Asia, where they are a common sight in tropical forests and swamps. They are the world's longest snake species and can grow to lengths of 20 feet and 300 pounds. These snakes are non-venomous, but they use their sharp teeth to grasp and constrict their prey before swallowing it whole. They have heat-sensing organs on their upper lips that can detect warm-blooded prey in the dark.

Invasive Species and Environmental Impact

Reticulated pythons are classified as an invasive species in many parts of the world, including Florida, where they are causing environmental havoc. Pythons have been known to prey on native wildlife, including mammals, birds, and reptiles. They are opportunistic feeders and can eat animals larger than themselves. They also have a high reproductive rate, with females laying up to 100 eggs in a single clutch.

Florida's Everglades has become a stronghold for reticulated pythons, which are creating environmental havoc by feeding on native wildlife. Pythons can be captured and "humanely killed year-round" in Florida, and no permit or hunting license is required.

Legal Consequences of Keeping a Reticulated Python as a Pet

It is illegal to keep reticulated pythons as pets in New York without a Dangerous Animal License. The license requires a permit and specific conditions, including minimum enclosure sizes, escape-proof enclosures, and insurance. The penalty for keeping a reticulated python as a pet without a Dangerous Animal License can result in fines, criminal charges, and forfeiture of the animal.

Conclusion

The discovery of a 14-foot reticulated python alongside the road on Long Island has caused concern among local residents and officials. While the snake's origin and cause of death are still under investigation, this incident highlights the potential consequences of keeping invasive species as pets. It is important to be aware of the laws and regulations surrounding exotic pets and to understand the potential risks of introducing them into the environment.

Source: Miami Herald