All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close, Leaves Low-Income Shoppers Struggling for Affordable Options

Photo by The New York Times

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, announced that it will be closing its last two stores within Portland’s city limits later this month, citing poor financial performance. The closures of the stores, located at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the Eastport Plaza, will have a significant impact on the low-income community that relied on the retailer for affordable products.

Reason for Closure

The decision to shut down the two Walmart stores in Portland was taken after a thorough review of their overall performance, which included several factors such as current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores. A Walmart spokesperson said, "After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here."

Impact on Low-Income Shoppers

The closure of Walmart stores in Portland has caused concern for low-income shoppers who relied on the store for affordable products. Walmart's reputation for offering discounted products and the availability of basic necessities has been attractive to lower-income consumers. Now that the stores are closing, shoppers may have to rely on other retail outlets such as Safeway, which is known for its higher prices. Amanda Pahl, a Walmart shopper, said, “Safeway is the go-to-store if I have to, but that’s three times the price I would spend here. What are we going to do? You’ve got to go further than you have to spend gas money. Might as well pay for it at Safeway at this point.”

Employee Transfers and Pharmacy Services

All employees at the two Portland Walmart stores will have the option to transfer to other nearby locations. The company has also announced that pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer their prescriptions to other locations before the store closing date. Walmart's decision to help with employee transfers and customer prescriptions is a gesture to ensure that the closure process is as smooth as possible.

Remaining Walmart Stores

Even though Walmart is closing its last two stores in Portland, there will still be over a dozen Walmart stores located in the Portland metro area, outside of Portland's city limits. The company's stores will continue to serve communities and provide affordable products to shoppers.

Conclusion

Walmart's decision to close its last two stores in Portland due to financial performance is not surprising, given the competitive retail environment. However, the closure of these stores will have a significant impact on the low-income community, which relied on the store for affordable products. The company's decision to transfer employees and help with customer prescriptions demonstrates its commitment to ensuring that the closure process is as smooth as possible. Shoppers who have relied on Walmart's affordable products will now have to look for alternative retail outlets, such as Safeway, which is known for its higher prices.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Source: TV6