California declares state of emergency in 13 counties after brutal winter storm traps residents

Photo by ZUMA/MGN - State of CALIFORNIA

On Mar 01, 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties after a brutal winter storm trapped residents. The counties affected are Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, and Tulare. The declaration was made to support disaster response and relief efforts in these areas.

Activation of the State Operations Center

The Governor has also activated the State Operations Center to support county-led emergency response efforts and coordinate mutual aid from neighboring jurisdictions. The state personnel on the ground are working closely with the county-led Incident Command to rapidly deploy resources and address emergency management needs. Significant numbers of state personnel are currently in San Bernardino County, including personnel from the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), Caltrans, and the California Highway Patrol.

Coordination with Local Officials

Cal OES is working with Caltrans and San Bernardino County officials to bring in additional snow plows and road crews. Additionally, personnel from CAL FIRE and the California National Guard are prepared to support operations. The state is also contracting with private companies to accelerate snow removal and clear roadways. Coordination with investor-owned utilities is also taking place to rapidly restore power.

Cal OES is coordinating with local officials to open two shelters for residents in San Bernardino County. They are also coordinating with law enforcement to escort power companies, food and water deliveries, and service providers for vulnerable populations.

Photo by Vital Sinkevich on Unsplash

Winter Storm in California

California has been experiencing a brutal winter storm that has brought snow, rain, and flooding to various parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is the result of a series of atmospheric rivers that have been affecting the West Coast since mid-February. These atmospheric rivers are long, narrow bands of water vapor in the atmosphere that can carry large amounts of moisture.

The winter storm has caused widespread damage and disruptions, including road closures, power outages, and flooding. In some areas, residents have been trapped in their homes due to heavy snowfall. The state of emergency declaration will help to expedite disaster response and relief efforts in the affected counties.

Quotes from Governor Newsom and Cal OES

In a press release, Governor Newsom stated, "We are taking action to ensure that our communities have the support and resources they need to recover from this winter storm. We are working closely with local officials to address the challenges posed by this extreme weather event and to provide assistance to those who need it most."

Brian Ferguson, Deputy Director of Crisis Communication and Public Affairs at Cal OES, stated, "Cal OES is working closely with our partners across the state and local agencies to ensure that we are providing the best support possible to those impacted by this winter storm. We are committed to working around the clock to address the needs of our communities and to help them recover as quickly as possible."

In conclusion, the state of emergency declaration in 13 counties by Governor Newsom is a necessary step to ensure that disaster response and relief efforts are expedited in the affected areas. The coordination between local officials and state personnel is crucial in providing support to those impacted by the severe winter storm.

Source: Gov.ca.gov