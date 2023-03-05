March 05, 2023: Tarot Horoscope Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

Photo by petr sidorov on Unsplash

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Emperor, from the tarot

Aries, scan the area. Be aware that rage can be simple to relate to today. Holding your tongue and allowing patience to return can be preferable in certain situations.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon, your Tarot card

There is a problem. Whenever something seems fake in a circumstance, trust your instincts. You might not be able to identify what is concealed from your eyes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Seven of Pentacles tarot card

Invoke a timeout. A small bit of room can make a big difference. Even while having a good time at a party, there will be something else on your mind that is causing you concern.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Tarot Card for Cancer: Seven of Cups

Processing emotions takes time. To help you navigate the feelings you are holding inside of your heart today, write down what you think and feel.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Tarot Card for Leo: Four of Swords

Due to differences of opinion, conflict can arise out of pure purpose. Discover a solution that benefits all parties.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Tarot Card for Virgo: Six of Wands

You are aware of your goals for this life. Your mission has been changing, but right now you're prepared to take a risk and do something different.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The High Priestess is your tarot card.

A tiny amount of intuition can make a big difference. You can be unsure about how to handle a specific circumstance or someone. Listen to what the universe has to say by tuning into your inner voice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun, from the tarot

Waiting pays off, as they say. You benefit greatly from your patience today as you receive a beautiful reward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The World, your Tarot card

Those who are compassionate and patient are blessed. You currently benefit in some way from a friendship that has developed.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Hierophant, your tarot card

Old-fashioned ways can work for some people. Today, you resist change and want to keep things the way they have always been.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Justice, your Tarot card

At times, life can seem unjust. The greatest way to accept the possibility that you might not obtain what you want is to plan for the best alternative.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Fool, from the tarot card.

A fresh opportunity awaits you. You don't give a damn about other people. You can't ignore the call to serve; it is too strong.