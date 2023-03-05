A viral TikTok Challenge to steal Kia and Hyundai is becoming a huge problem in the East Bay

Photo by NBC Bay Area

A new TikTok Challenge has caught the attention of the authorities in the East Bay area, causing an increase in the number of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Thieves are using a USB cord to hot wire vehicles that are not equipped with an engine immobilizer. Here’s what you need to know to keep your car safe.

The TikTok Challenge

The challenge involves stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles that are not equipped with an engine immobilizer and using a USB cord to hot wire the car. This challenge has led to a significant increase in the number of stolen vehicles in the East Bay area. In Berkeley alone, Hyundai and Kia's vehicles make up 38% of stolen vehicles since December.

Warnings from Authorities

The authorities have issued a warning to car owners to take extra measures to protect their vehicles. “The increase that we’ve seen is essentially more than triple the amount that we have seen in the past of Hyundais and Kias being stolen in the system,” said Byron White with the Berkeley Police Department.

Insurance Issues

Stolen cars not only inconvenience car owners but also cause financial difficulties. Some car owners do not have insurance to cover the cost of the stolen vehicle, and the insurance cost is about to increase by 25%. "We’re already paying a boatload of money for insurance and so, where do we go for the money? The people that we tow have to pay more,” said Bob Berry of Berry Brother’s Towing & Transport.

Theft-Deterrent Software

Both Hyundai and Kia have developed "theft-deterrent" software for vehicles that lack an immobilizer and will provide it for free. Police are encouraging drivers to get this software installed as soon as possible. In the meantime, car owners can use a steering wheel lock to make it more difficult for thieves to steal their vehicles.

Comprehensive Coverage

The cost of repairing a stolen vehicle can be in the thousands, making comprehensive coverage a good investment for car owners. “We recommend that they get comprehensive coverage because they’re hearing from the people they release these cars to said that the repairs can be in the thousands,” said the towing company.

Final Thoughts

The TikTok Challenge to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles are becoming a significant problem in the East Bay area. Authorities are urging car owners to take extra measures to protect their vehicles. Installing "theft-deterrent" software and using a steering wheel lock can make it more difficult for thieves to steal your car. Finally, getting comprehensive coverage is a good investment to protect yourself from the financial burden of a stolen vehicle.

