Internet Goes Wild as Video of Angry Hippo Scaring Away Lion Goes Viral and asks, "Who is the Real King of the Jungle?"

Photo by Kalinga TV

A recent viral video captured in South Africa's Kapama Private Game Reserve has made people question the age-old adage that the lion is the undisputed ''king of the jungle.'' The video shows an angry hippopotamus scaring away a lion that was drinking water from a lake. The video has been shared on the Instagram page Latest Sightings - Kruger, where it has garnered more than 10,000 likes and more than 250k views since being shared.

The Video

In the video, a lion can be seen sipping water from the edge of a lake while being watched by an angry hippopotamus standing in the middle of the lake. Suddenly, the hippo charges at the lion, scaring it away. Towards the end of the clip, the lion can be seen running away from the hippo. The video has made many people question whether the lion still deserves the title of ''king of the jungle.''

The Reaction

The video has generated a lot of buzz on social media, with many people sharing their thoughts on the incident. Instagram users were both stunned and amused to see the video and filled the comment section with varied responses. Some users speculated that the hippo was trying to protect its babies from the lion, while others made jokes about the incident.

One user wrote, ''That's got to be the real king of the jungle...I mean if you have the "king" running away like that, then shiiiid.'' Another commented, ''he just wanted to remind them who's boss.'' A third user compared the behavior of dogs and cats, saying, ''Lions are so sneaky. They will keep playing that game until that hippo moves deeper and deeper on to land! That's why I prefer a dog over a house cat. What u see is what u get with a dog. Cats are always thinking five chest moves ahead!'' A fourth user-added, ''Loving the bouncy strut back to the water.''

Hippos as Aggressive Creatures

Hippos are known for their aggressive behavior and sharp teeth. According to the BBC, the hippopotamus is the world's deadliest large land mammal, killing an estimated 500 people per year in Africa. Since they spend the majority of their time submerged to keep their skin cool and moist, they reside in locations with a lot of water. Hippos are very protective of their territory and can become aggressive when they feel threatened.

In Conclusion

The viral video of an angry hippo scaring away a lion has captured the attention of people all over the world. The incident has made people question whether the lion still deserves the title of ''king of the jungle.'' While the hippo's behavior may be surprising to some, it is important to remember that hippos are known for their aggression and sharp teeth. The incident serves as a reminder that the animal kingdom is full of surprises, and we should always approach wild animals with caution and respect.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Source: Kalinga TV, NDTV