Chris Brown Sparks Controversy After Throwing Fan's Phone During Live Concert in Berlin

Chris Brown, an American singer, songwriter, and actor, has once again found himself in the midst of controversy after a video of him throwing a female fan’s phone off the stage during a concert in Berlin went viral. The incident occurred as Brown was performing his single ‘Take You Down’ and a woman seated on the stage tried to record the moment on her mobile phone.

The Incident

The video of the incident shows Brown initially taking the phone from the fan and placing it down, but when she continued to use it, he became irritated and threw it into the crowd. While the woman’s immediate reaction is not shown, it was later reported that she managed to find her phone at the end of the concert.

Reaction on Social Media

After the video went viral, social media users shared their reactions. While some defended Brown, others criticized him for his actions. One user wrote, “Tried to be nice? nothing justifies that behaviour,” while another commented, “He should’ve acted like he threw it but didn’t. Just hold it & give it back to her when she leaves the stage.” Another user joked, “She had tons of cameras on her but she still need a Snapchat lol.”

Chris Brown’s Controversial Past

This is not the first time Chris Brown has found himself in the midst of controversy. In 2009, he was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend, pop star Rihanna. He has also been involved in several other assault cases, including one where he was accused of assaulting a man outside a Washington, D.C., hotel in 2013. In 2015, he was denied entry into the UK and Canada due to his criminal record.

Despite these controversies, Brown’s music career has been successful, and he has won several awards, including a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album in 2011.

Chris Brown’s Europe Tour

Currently, Chris Brown is on his Europe tour and has been performing in several cities, including Berlin, Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam. Despite the recent incident, Brown’s fans continue to support him and attend his concerts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the incident at the Berlin concert has once again brought Chris Brown’s controversial past into the limelight. While some defend him, others criticize him for his actions. Regardless, his fans continue to support him, and his music career remains successful.

