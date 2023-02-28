President Biden gives federal agencies 30 days to cancel TikTok

Photo by Daily Mail

According to new guidance released on Monday by Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, the Biden administration is giving federal agencies 30 days to make sure TikTok is not installed on any devices used for official business and to make sure vendors abide by the same rules.

Young's memo gives agencies 30 days to make sure that no federal devices are using the Chinese-owned app. Within 90 days, contractors must adhere to the same standard.

"The Biden-Harris Administration has invested heavily in defending our nation's digital infrastructure and curbing foreign adversaries' access to Americans' data," Chris DeRusha, federal chief information security officer, said. "This guidance is part of the Administration's ongoing commitment to securing our digital infrastructure and protecting the American people's security and privacy."

For security reasons, some agencies already had bans on TikTok, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department.

A bill prohibiting TikTok from being used on federal government devices was tucked away by Congress in the massive government spending package last December. According to the law, the Biden administration had 60 days to inform agencies about the ban, which OMB did today.

President Joe Biden recently responded, "I know I don't have it on my phone." in response to a question about the possibility of a wider TikTok ban.

Source: MSN, Daily Mail