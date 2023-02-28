Why Spoonful Of Sugar Is the Must-See Movie of the Year - Spoonful Of Sugar (March - 2023) Movie Review

Photo by IMDb

So let's assume you're searching for a nanny (in our country, they use "babysitter," but nanny is what they mean). Your child will be alone with this person, and she or he has a chronic illness. Do you pick a candidate who appears much younger than she claims to be, offers no documentation, admits she lacks experience, expresses her reservations about the validity of your child's condition up front, and then starts treating him possessively? If so, child services are probably what you require.

Given that Rebecca (Kat Foster) and Jacob (Myko Olivier) are obviously not that intelligent to begin with, it may not be a surprise that they make this error. They make blatantly ludicrous claims about the allergies that young Johnny (Daniel Crovetti) has. Nobody near him is allowed to wear nickel jewelry. Despite being unpleasant, nickel (oxide) is not actually hazardous; it only causes allergies with prolonged direct contact. a synthetic fiber allergy? How come the youngster is wearing a plastic space helmet then? These may seem insignificant, but there are many of them, and their combined effect raises the possibility that this movie was written without even the barest amount of prior research. Because of this, we are unable to distinguish between what is a result of the filmmakers' lack of comprehension of their subject and what is just a result of the themes of skewed vision.

With pigtails and a Peter Pan collar, Millicent (Morgan Saylor) accentuates her youthful appearance, and the soundtrack features a song about nursery rhymes that appears to be intended to further infantilize her or to play up a cliché of a whimsical little girl's creepiness that has been overdone in horror. Menstruation and masturbation are exploited in fetishistic and monstering ways, but not, it seems, for any narrative or overtly significant thematic purpose. This content mostly seems to be there to lengthen the running time while the relatively thin plot of the movie develops and then delivers a "twist," which is really just the addition of yet another set of narrative clichés. It never passes up the chance to go the easy road.

A few aspects of this disorganized movie stick out as particularly absurd. One of several guys who have an unhealthy infatuation with Millicent, with consequences that are as predictable as they are adorable, says, "Women aren't violent," and this character is meant to be a psychotherapist. Then there is the fact that she was given a prescription for medical LSD and instructed to take it at home alone without supervision using a pipette and a bottle, which is not only an absurd risk for a pharmacist to take with a controlled substance but also almost certain to result in accidental overdoses. Of course, it also serves as a nice justification for other narrative messes.

It also permits a wider range of artistic alternatives, which Mercedes Bryce Morgan manages reasonably effectively despite the fact that some filmmakers struggle without limitations. The film's finest aspect is Nick Matthews' cinematography, which keeps bringing it back to a sense of vitality and reality that is necessary for engaging audiences. Nevertheless, some of the acting works against this, and the tale gets harder to follow as it attempts to fit in more and more. You'll need a complete bottle of gin instead of just a tablespoon of sugar to finish this one.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more similar content.

Source: IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes