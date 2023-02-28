Former President Trump Slams Fox News for Heavy Promotion of DeSantis

Photo by Yahoo News

In a new attack on Fox News this week, former president Trump claimed that the network downplayed a recent poll that showed him leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by double digits in a prospective 2024 GOP presidential primary contest.

Trump criticized the media behemoth for "promoting" DeSantis "so hard and so much that there's not much time left for Real News" in response to the Fox News poll released on Sunday that showed him leading DeSantis by 15 points in a hypothetical match-up.

“Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing ‘JEB!’ The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has ‘TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,’ but they barely show it,” Trump wrote. “Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!”

The Hill has contacted Fox News over Trump's remarks.

Trump has intensified his criticism of the network in recent weeks, even though some of the hosts still openly back him. Others, though, have shown signs of developing interest in DeSantis.

Trump referred to Fox as a "RINO" network last week, which stands for "Republican In Name Only," and attacked the New York Post, which is also owned by Rupert Murdoch, the head of the conservative media, for its coverage of the Florida governor.

According to a Fox poll released on Sunday, Trump and DeSantis would easily defeat other GOP candidates in a matchup. Trump would receive 43 percent of the vote to DeSantis' 28 percent, while former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former vice president Mike Pence would each receive 7 percent.

Trump and Haley have both formally declared their intentions to run for president, and a number of other well-known Republicans are widely anticipated to join them.

DeSantis has recently participated in a number of media appearances to promote his new book. He made a suggestion last week that he would decide whether to oppose Trump and other GOP candidates for the presidency in 2024 once his state's legislative session ended in May.

Source: Yahoo News, Forbes