February 28, 2023: Tarot Horoscope Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

Photo by petr sidorov on Unsplash

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Knight of Wands is your tarot card.

Start your day out with physical activity, like a workout or a lengthy stroll. You'll accomplish a lot of work today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Reversed Four of Pentacles

Be cautious. If you don't pay close attention to your financial situation, you could overextend yourself. Verify the figures to ensure that your portfolio and other areas are doing as they should.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Reversed Queen of Cups from the tarot deck

Confused? Even though things might not be going according to plan, you can still expect your aspirations to come true. Destiny and destiny frequently show up at the last minute. Gemini, stay true to who you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Reversed Eight of Cups

The worst of this emotional roller coaster is behind you. More powerful than ever, you're emerging from this experience.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The tarot card for Leo: Reversed King of Swords

Wait. At this point, it's crucial to be patient. Someone's actions appear to have put you in a precarious situation, yet some time will show you're still in control.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Tarot card: Reversed Four of Swords

Feel at ease. Today, life can feel a little inconvenient. With so many last-minute adjustments, you might not envision how a situation or plan will work out, but amazingly, you'll know what to do to prevent any extra losses.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Nine of Cups, the tarot card

In your life, someone loves to create drama. Avoid gossips that spill all to those who are both credulous and drama-obsessed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Two of Wands is your tarot card.

What you want to do must be chosen by you. Making a decision about the direction you want to head in right now is crucial. Choose your happiness and follow that path.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Reversed Ten of Wands from the tarot deck

Finally, a challenging project is coming to a close. This was among the most difficult experiences you've ever had, but the legacy you leave behind will remain for a very long time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ace of Swords, reversed, from the tarot deck.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Reversed Five of Swords from the tarot deck

The fighting and quarreling are almost over. People eventually grow weary of making themselves miserable. They can go somewhere else. They'll soon be distracted by something else, allowing you to return home uninvited.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Inverted Three of Pentacles tarot card

When you can't find a friend to go out with for pleasure because others are busy, put your energy into something you love that also has significance for you.