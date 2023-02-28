Discover the Hidden Gems of California: 10 Must-Visit Places in 2023

Photo by Linus Sandvide on Unsplash

California is known for its many popular attractions, from Hollywood to the Golden Gate Bridge, but the state also has many hidden gems that are worth exploring. In this article, we'll be sharing 10 hidden gems in California that you can't miss in 2023.

Balboa Park - San Diego

Balboa Park is a cultural park located in San Diego. It's home to 17 museums, performing arts venues, beautiful gardens, and the San Diego Zoo. A park is a perfect place for a day trip with the family, and there's always something going on, from concerts to art exhibits.

Solvang - Santa Barbara

County Solvang is a small Danish town located in Santa Barbara County. The town is known for its Danish-style architecture, windmills, and bakeries. Solvang is a great place to spend a day exploring, sampling Danish pastries, and shopping for souvenirs.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park - San Diego

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is California's largest state park, covering over 600,000 acres. It's located in the Colorado Desert region and is home to stunning geological formations, wildflowers, and a variety of wildlife. The park is perfect for hiking, camping, and stargazing.

McWay Falls - Big Sur

McWay Falls is a breathtaking waterfall located in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in Big Sur. The waterfall drops 80 feet onto a sandy beach and is surrounded by lush vegetation. The beach is not accessible, but the view of the waterfall from the overlook is stunning.

Glass Beach - Fort Bragg

Glass Beach is a unique beach located in Fort Bragg. The beach is covered in colorful glass pebbles, which were formed from years of discarded glass being tumbled by the waves. Glass Beach is a popular destination for beachcombing and is a beautiful spot to watch the sunset.

Lassen Volcanic National Park - Shasta

County Lassen Volcanic National Park is located in Shasta County and is home to a variety of volcanic features, including mud pots, fumaroles, and hot springs. The park is also home to Lassen Peak, a volcano that last erupted in 1917. The park is a great place to go hiking, camping, and wildlife-watching.

The Getty Villa - Los Angeles

The Getty Villa is an art museum located in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. The museum is dedicated to the arts and cultures of ancient Greece, Rome, and Etruria. The museum is also surrounded by beautiful gardens and has stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

Manzanar National Historic Site - Owens Valley

Manzanar National Historic Site is located in Owens Valley and is a reminder of the Japanese American internment during World War II. The site includes a museum, original barracks, and a reconstructed mess hall. The site is a sobering reminder of the injustices that can happen during times of war.

Sutter Creek - Amador County

Sutter Creek is a historic gold rush town located in Amador County. The town is known for its quaint Main Street, antique shops, and historic buildings. Sutter Creek is a great place to spend a day strolling through town, exploring the shops, and learning about the town's rich history.

Bodie State Historic Park - Mono County

Bodie State Historic Park is a ghost town located in Mono County. The town was once a bustling mining town but was abandoned in the 1940s. The town has been preserved in a state of arrested decay and is a unique destination for history buffs and photographers.

In conclusion, California has many hidden gems that are worth exploring in 2023.