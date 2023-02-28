Elderly TikTok Stars Take Social Media by Storm with Viral 'Rude Boy' Dance Challenge Inspired by Rihanna's Super Bowl

Photo by Yahoo

After recreating a scene from Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on TikTok, a group of senior citizens went viral.

Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky tweeted the video on Thursday, and as of Sunday, it has had over 21.3 million views and 2.7 million likes. Almost 59,000 people follow the assisted living facility's @Arcadiasrlivingbg TikTok account.

Eleven senior citizens in a line, all dressed in white like Rihanna's backup dancers, appear at the beginning of the TikTok. When Rihanna's 2009 single "Rude Boy" plays in the background, they gradually fade out of view.

Towards the end of the queue, a resident wearing red clothing reminiscent of Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit is seen. After that, she turns around and lip-syncs into the microphone.

"Our halftime show > Rihanna's halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤 ." the assisted living facility captioned the video.

More than 26,0000 commenters poured their love onto the video.

"do we have to wait until we're seniors to live there?" A comment was made beneath the video.

"This is such a great idea. My grandparents and grandpa are sorely missed. This was ideal, "another remark was made.

The institution has previously seen viral TikTok popularity. As of Sunday, a video the account posted earlier this month that featured a popular sound from the 2001 film "Zoolander" had had over 835,000 views and 47,000 likes.

It shows two elderly residents bumping into each other in the corridor before getting into a funny argument while one of the seniors lip-syncs the movie's famous "I'm not your brah" line.

"When someone cuts you off on the way to bingo 🤣," the post begins, followed by a number of hashtags.

One user said, "If this isn't me and my husband in the nursing home I don't want it,"

Arcadia Senior Living's mission is to "respect and honor our elders by building communities dedicated to supporting their individual needs, promoting independence and enriching lives." according to their website.

