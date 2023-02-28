City of Arlington to Hire Lifeguards for Summer 2023 with Competitive Starting Salary of $15 per Hour

Photo by isi martínez on Unsplash

The City of Arlington experienced staffing issues last year, similar to many public pools, and plans to employ new lifeguards to extend operating hours at all city aquatic facilities this summer.

For summer lifeguards, the Arlington Parks and Recreation Department has begun the hiring process.

The city intends to increase operating hours at all aquatic facilities this year, but first it must resolve a lifeguard shortage that forced it to reduce hours at three of its five outdoor pools by about 50% last summer in order to meet safety requirements.

For this summer, the city plans to hire up to 120 seasonal workers, including cashiers, pool managers, lifeguards, and instructors of water safety.

"Our intent is to be fully staffed and operational so that we can provide a much-needed aquatics experience for the community," said Courtni Anderson, City of Arlington aquatics manager. "We know that our community pools play an important role in the quality of life for our residents, especially during our hot Texas months. We are thinking outside the box with staff recruitment and ensuring that we are going the distance to provide safe and fun pools all summer long."

The city announced that it is raising the starting pay for the posts and will pay for training, certificates, uniforms, and equipment.

$15 per hour as the starting wage for lifeguards

Cashiers now earn a starting wage of $10.50 per hour.

Gives training and certification costs

The cost of all outfits and equipment is disclosed.

There are qualifications that applicants must fulfill in order to become lifeguards. The prerequisites comprise:

Over the age of fifteen

Swim without stopping for 300 yards; no timer is required.

Float for two minutes.

A 10-pound block should be taken out of the 12-foot-deep well. Bring yourself back to the surface and swim 20 yards back to where you were.

