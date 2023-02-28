WorkForce West Virginia Hosts Virtual Job Fair to Connect Job Seekers with Employers

Photo by WV News

WorkForce West Virginia is hosting a statewide online job fair for employers and job seekers on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.

The virtual event's early access begins on Monday.

“If you’re looking for a new job or thinking about starting a whole new career, we invite you to connect with these fantastic West Virginia employers during our March Statewide Virtual Job Fair,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “We continue to encourage West Virginia job seekers and employers to take advantage of this free online platform to connect and fill open positions across our great state. Since the beginning of these fairs, job seekers have submitted over 1,200 resumes to West Virginia employers.”

Job seekers can apply, live chat, video chat, and conduct virtual interviews with employers who are attending virtual job fairs.

Both employers and candidates for employment must register.

Job searchers are advised to dress professionally and present themselves at the event with a calm, uncluttered background because employers can ask to conduct a video interview. A video on job seeker training, a list of participating firms, and ways for attendees to sign up and check in are all included on the Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal.

New employers can engage with job searchers by setting up a "Virtual Booth" after registering for the first time.

Once finished, this exhibit will be accessible at upcoming employment fairs.

Visit www.workforcewv.org or email workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov for more information on WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs.

