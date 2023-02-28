CIA Destroys Thousands of Dollars in Gifts Received by Government Employees

Photo by Business Insider

As is customary in international relations, expensive presents are frequently given and received between other governments and US officials. Nevertheless, not all gifts can be maintained by the individuals or departments that receive them.

Last Friday, the State Department released its list of presents donated to US officials over the past few years, which includes hundreds of gifts delivered to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and dozens of other government workers.

Several of the gifts included in the report were later transferred to the National Archives or the General Services Administration, which made them officially federal property. Gifts exceeding $415 must be reported to the employee's agency.

Many items are put on display, while a number of others—including clothes and watches worth up to $10,000—are marked as "destroyed" in the section of presents presented to CIA employees.

The gifts come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from expensive pens, jewelry, and apparel to furniture and books that are worth thousands of dollars. Additionally, they were gifts from various government agencies, and the report does not list many of the recipients' names or the nation from whence the gifts came.

"When an agency receives foreign government gifts, there are several options for disposing of the gift permissibly," a CIA spokesperson told Fox Business.

"When an employee receives a foreign government gift exceeding minimal value, the agency may make official use of the gift or may display it. Examples of official use could include using a gift for artistic display, re-gifting to authorized recipients or otherwise using a gift in an official function. The agency may sell the gift to the employee. Or an agency may dispose of the item as excess property."

The guidelines contained in the document state that while government personnel must disclose gifts and handle them in a specified manner, they are not permitted to decline presents that are worth more than a set amount for fear that doing so "would cause embarrassment to donor and U.S. Government."

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more similar content.

Source: Business Insider, Yahoo