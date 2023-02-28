Three People Injured as Tesla Crashes into Girl Scout Table at Northern California Walmart

Photo by Flipboard

A 69-year-old man, Gary L. Benson, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after his Tesla crashed into a Girl Scout table outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Granite Bay, California. The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The crash caused major injuries to a woman, who sustained possible fractures, and minor injuries to two girls aged 9 and 10, who had cuts, abrasions, and contusions. All three were taken to the hospital.

Officers and personnel from the South Placer Fire Department responded to the incident. Benson, the driver of the Tesla, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and will be booked into the Placer County Jail on felony charges.

This incident once again raises concerns about the safety of self-driving cars and the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol. Tesla has faced scrutiny for accidents involving its autopilot feature, which allows the car to drive itself in certain situations. However, it is unclear whether Benson's Tesla was on autopilot at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, authorities are reminding the public to be cautious and responsible when operating a vehicle, especially when under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They are also urging pedestrians and other vulnerable road users to remain vigilant while on the roads.

