Florida Researchers Sound the Alarm Over Invasive "Jesus Christ" Lizards

The "Jesus Christ Lizard" is causing concerns for scientists in Florida as the invasive species continues to expand its population in the state. The brown basilisk, known for its ability to run on water, poses a potential risk to both the local ecosystem and human health.

While the reptile is native to Central and South America, the species was first spotted in the wild in Florida back in 1963. Since then, the population has been growing steadily, with the lizards appearing in Gainesville, which is located farther north than previous sightings.

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Agent, Ken Gioeli, has expressed concerns about the basilisks being hosts for mosquito-borne diseases, which can indirectly impact human health. In addition, the lizards have a voracious appetite for native butterflies and other insects, which could damage the Floridian habitats.

"There's ongoing research on the potential for basilisks to be hosts for these mosquito-borne diseases, so there's a possible human health impact there," Gioeli warned.

The "Jesus Christ Lizards" have also been known to snack on other invasive species, such as mosquitos, which can carry diseases, but this may lead to further destruction of the local ecosystem.

Gioeli described the growing population of the lizards as an "army" that is moving forward and expanding. While the lizards are not aggressive towards humans and are smaller than other invasive species like iguanas, their impact on the local ecosystem and indirect risk to human health make their growing population a cause for concern.

Researchers are currently studying ways to control the population of these invasive species and limit their impact on the local ecosystem.

