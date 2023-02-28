Massive Power Outage Leaves 35,000 Customers in High Plains, Far West Texas in Darkness

Photo by The New York Times

A Windstorm Bringing Dust Storms and Fires Knocks Out Power to 35,000 Customers Across Texas Panhandle-South Plains

A severe windstorm with wind speeds exceeding 100 mph swept through the Texas Panhandle-South Plains region on Sunday afternoon, causing power outages and triggering dust storms and fires in the affected areas. The powerful winds led to power outages that left more than 35,000 customers without electricity late into Sunday night, stretching from the northern Panhandle down to El Paso.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Lubbock issued a high wind warning that will remain in effect until 2 a.m. as wind speeds remain strong, averaging between 40 and 55 mph and gusts reaching up to 75 mph. In Memphis, Texas, a wind speed of 114 mph was recorded shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS also issued a blowing dust warning that will expire at 2 a.m. due to the presence of heavy amounts of dust particles and debris in the air, causing visibility to fall between one-quarter and one-half mile. Lubbock County has seen over 1,100 customers lose power as of 7:30 p.m., and over 4,000 customers in Randall County near Amarillo are also without power.

The windstorm has also caused wildfires to break out in various parts of the region. Firefighters have been deployed to contain the blazes, which are believed to have been caused by the dry and windy conditions.

Affected customers are advised to check the U.S. Power Outage map for updates on the restoration of electricity services.

