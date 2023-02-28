Trader Joe's to Open New Distribution Center in Bowling Green, Creating Nearly 900 Jobs

Photo by LinkedIn

Trader Joe's, the popular grocery store chain, is set to bring almost 900 jobs to Kentucky with the construction of a new distribution center near Bowling Green. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear led a ceremonial groundbreaking for the facility on Friday, with the $259 million project expected to include almost $3 million in state funding.

The new facility is expected to create a significant number of new job opportunities for Kentuckians and is set to be a great addition to the Franklin community. The 1-million-square-foot center will be located in Simpson County, which is along the border with Tennessee near Interstate 65.

The decision by Trader Joe's to choose Kentucky for its new distribution center is seen as a vote of confidence in the state's exceptional workforce. The new location is expected to offer a range of job opportunities, from entry-level positions to management roles.

The announcement comes as part of a broader trend of businesses choosing to expand or relocate to Kentucky. The state has a pro-business climate and is home to a skilled and diverse workforce, making it an attractive destination for companies looking to grow.

The construction of the new Trader Joe's distribution center is expected to create a significant economic boost for the region, with the potential for spin-off jobs and additional investment in the local community. This development is expected to be a key driver of growth in the area for years to come.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more similar content.

Source: Fox 17