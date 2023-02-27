Hip-Hop Legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas to Take Over Las Vegas Strip with Upcoming Concert

Photo by MSN

Minneapolis music lovers have a lot to look forward to this year with a jam-packed concert schedule. The latest announcements include shows from Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Weezer.

Wu-Tang Clan is set to perform at Target Center on Saturday, October 7. The iconic group is widely regarded as one of the greatest rap groups of all time. Their 1993 debut album, "Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," is considered one of the best albums of the 1990s by critics and fans alike.

Nas, another legendary rapper, will also be performing at the same event. His debut album "Illmatic" is often considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

On Tuesday, June 13, Weezer will be performing at the Armory in Minneapolis as part of their Indie Rock Roadtrip tour. The tour will also feature other popular indie bands, including Modest Mouse, Future Islands, and Spoon.

Weezer has had a string of hits throughout their career, including "Buddy Holly," "Say It Ain't So," and "Island in the Sun."

Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3. Don't miss out on these exciting events in the Twin Cities music scene!

In addition to these major acts, the Twin Cities will also host several other concerts throughout the year. Fans of country music can look forward to performances by Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, while the pop-rock band Matchbox Twenty is also scheduled to play in the area.

With so many exciting concerts to choose from, music lovers in the Twin Cities are sure to have a great year ahead. Whether you prefer classic hip-hop, indie rock, or country tunes, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready to rock out with some of the biggest names in music.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more similar content.

Source: MSN, FOX5 Vegas