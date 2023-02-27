How Indonesian Singer Didi Kempot Touched Millions of Hearts: Google Honors His Legacy with Doodle

We look at what happened to the late artist as Google Doodle pays homage to Indonesian singer Didi Kempot.

Photo by Chiang Rai Times

Google features a variety of well-known people on the anniversary of their demise, their birth, or the date of a noteworthy accomplishment each year. As part of Black History Month earlier this month, the search engine honored American-Haitian model Mama Cax. Google celebrated the 140th birthday of Danish artist Lili Elbe, whose life's work was adapted for the big screen in the movie The Danish Girl, in December (2015).

HITC examines Didi Kempot's life and career in light of the Google Doodle homage to him.

LEARN MORE ABOUT DIDI KEMPOT, TODAY'S GOOGLE DOODLE

The "Godfather of Broken Hearts," Didi Kempot, an Indonesian artist, will be featured in the Google Doodle on February 26.

Didi Kempot, who was born Didik Prasetyo or Dionisius Prasetyo on December 31, 1966, was raised in Surakarta, Indonesia, by a family of performers. His mother was a traditional Javanese vocalist, while his brothers were comedians. Kempot followed in his mother's footsteps by pursuing a career in music. In his late teens and early twenties, while busking, he began writing his own songs. Kempot founded Kelompok Pengamen Trotoar (The Sidewalk Buskers' Group) at the age of 18. Before ultimately getting a break in the business, Didi Kempot busked on Indonesian streets for many years.

As Kempot joined a record label in 1989, his songs were distributed all over the world. The Netherlands and Suriname, two nations with sizable Javanese populations, saw an increase in Kempot's fan base. Both in these nations and in his own, Cidro, his breakout track, enjoyed astronomical popularity.

GOOGLE DOODLE HONORS DIDI'S LIFETIME PROGRESS

Given that it is the anniversary of one of Didi Kempot's major accomplishments, Google chose February 26 as the day to honor the singer. Kempot was given a Billboard Indonesia Lifetime Achievement Award exactly three years ago today.

At the ceremony, Didi Kempot was in attendance. To celebrate his accomplishments, he shared the stage with singer Isyana Sarasvati to perform Pamer Bojo.

Years into his career as a performer, Kempot rose to fame for his campur sari songs, a fusion of conventional and contemporary Javanese music.

WHAT HAPPENED TO DIDI KEMPOT?

Didi Kempot passed away just about three months after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. At the age of 53, he passed away on May 5, 2020.

With complications from a cardiac attack, Kempot passed away. According to Metro, the musician raised £400,000 just weeks before he went away to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

On April 11, 2020, a benefit concert was held in the Lokananta music studio and televised nationally. Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, virtually attended.

