Chinese University Develops Revolutionary "Kissing Device" for Long-Distance Relationships

Chinese social media users have been intrigued and shocked by a novel "kissing device" that was developed by a university in their country. CNN reports that the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology has patented the innovation. It is claimed that by using technology, long-distance couples can experience "real" physical intimacy.

The publication claims that the unusual silicone-lip "kissing device" has pressure sensors and actuators. By simulating the pressure, movement, and temperature of the user's lips, it is said to be able to simulate a real kiss. The device can convey the user's sound in addition to the kissing motion.

Users only need to download a smartphone app and plug the device into their phone's charging port to utilize the device. They can initiate a video call and send copies of their kisses to one another after linking the smartphone with their spouse on the app.

Jiang Zhongli, the principal designer of the pattern, stated in an interview with China's official Global Times, "I was in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend at my university, so the only way we spoke was through the phone. That's where the inspiration of this device came".

Jiang, according to the publication, sought a patent in 2019, but it expired in January 2023. He now hopes that the design might be improved and expanded by someone who is interested in this technology.

The device has stirred up controversy on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform. Some individuals found the device amusing, while others criticized it as "vulgar" and "creepy" Some people even expressed worry that children would purchase and use it. One person said, "I don't understand (the device) but I'm utterly shocked,"

