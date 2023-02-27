Tampa Bay Lightning Makes Bold Move to Strengthen Roster with Acquisition of Tanner Jeannot

Photo by The Hockey News

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a big statement by adding another affordable, adaptable forward to their lineup in an effort to win the Stanley Cup. Tanner Jeannot, a forward with the Nashville Predators, was traded to the Lightning for a sizable trade package. What The Predators will get is

Cal Foote

A first-round pick in 2025 (top-10 protected)

2nd round pick in 2024

3rd round pick in 2023

4th round pick in 2023

5th round pick in 2023

Jeannot, 25, is moving to Tampa Bay as he completes a two-year deal with an average annual value of $800,000. The Lightning continued their practice of signing players with team control by paying what was an almost league-minimum wage. Although Jeannot has a good chance of winning a sizable increase through arbitration, he will be a restricted free agent this summer and will aid the Lightning for more than just the upcoming few months.

The muscular forward, a breakout player for the Predators last season, finished his debut campaign with 318 hits and 24 goals, and 41 points. The hitting is still present this year, but Jeannot has only scored five goals in 2022–23 on offense.

It will be interesting to see whether Tampa Bay can find a player with that goal-scoring knack again because, if so, the draught picks they gave up making a lot more sense. If Jeannot can regain his previous form, he might be the best of the rugged, in-your-face players that the Lightning has added to their lineup and who can still contribute.

Yet, it is a hefty price to pay for a player who has had a difficult year. If no more changes are made, the Lightning won't select until the sixth round of 2023 and, at the earliest, not until the first round of 2026. This group's strategy is to "win now," but it will be a fascinating experiment to see how long they can keep the window open.

Even though the Lightning's scouting and development crew has a reputation for unearthing gems in the rough, they will struggle to stock the pantry with so few late-round picks available.

A sell-off like this on the day the Predators revealed David Poile would be retiring is significant for them. Undrafted and homegrown, Jeannot was a prospect for the program to be proud of, especially now that he's developed into a huge return. New GM Barry Trotz will be well-positioned for success if they can close a couple more transactions similar to this one.

