Exploring Northern California's Redwood Forests: A 3-Day Itinerary

If you're planning a trip to Northern California, the Redwood Forests are a must-see destination. These majestic forests are home to some of the tallest and oldest trees in the world, and exploring them is an unforgettable experience. In this article, we'll share a 3-day itinerary for exploring Northern California's Redwood Forests, including the best hiking trails, scenic drives, and places to stay.

Day 1: Redwood National and State Parks

Start your trip by visiting the Redwood National and State Parks, which are home to some of the most impressive Redwood trees in the world. Begin your day by driving the Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway, a 10-mile drive through the heart of the forest. Along the way, you'll see towering trees, beautiful ferns, and maybe even some wildlife. Stop at the Big Tree Wayside to see the Big Tree, a massive Redwood that's over 300 feet tall.

After your scenic drive, head to the Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, where you'll find some of the best hiking trails in the area. We recommend the Fern Canyon Trail, a 1-mile hike through a lush canyon lined with ferns and Redwood trees. You'll also want to hike the James Irvine Trail, a 4.5-mile trail that takes you through the heart of the Redwood Forest.

For the evening, head to the town of Trinidad and stay at the View Crest Lodge, a cozy lodge with beautiful views of the forest. You'll be able to relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings, and maybe even see some wildlife.

Day 2: Avenue of the Giants

On day 2, take a scenic drive on the Avenue of the Giants, a 31-mile stretch of road that runs through some of the most impressive Redwood forests in the world. Along the way, stop at the various pullouts and trailheads to explore the forest on foot. The Founder's Grove and the Rockefeller Forest are two must-see destinations along the Avenue of the Giants.

For lunch, stop at the historic town of Ferndale and grab a bite to eat at the Ferndale Meat Company, a local favorite that serves up delicious burgers and sandwiches. After lunch, continue your drive on the Avenue of the Giants, and be sure to stop at the Visitor Center to learn more about the Redwood Forests and the history of the area.

For the evening, head to the charming town of Eureka and stay at the Carter House Inns, a luxurious hotel that's known for its excellent food and wine.

Day 3: Humboldt Redwoods State Park

On your final day, head to the Humboldt Redwoods State Park, where you'll find more incredible Redwood trees and beautiful hiking trails. Start your day by hiking the Founders Grove Nature Trail, a short and easy trail that takes you through a beautiful grove of Redwoods.

Next, head to the Bull Creek Flats Trailhead and hike the Rockefeller Loop, a 1.7-mile trail that takes you through some of the largest Redwoods in the park. You'll also want to hike the Cuneo Creek Trail, a 3-mile hike that takes you through a beautiful canyon lined with Redwoods.

For lunch, head to the town of Garberville and grab a sandwich at the Eel River Cafe, a local favorite that's known for its fresh and delicious food.

After lunch, drive to the nearby town of Shelter Cove and enjoy some time on the beach. This secluded beach is a great place to relax and take in the beauty of the Northern California coast.

In the evening, head back to Eureka and have a farewell dinner at the popular restaurant Brick & Fire Bistro, known for its fresh and locally-sourced ingredients. Indulge in their delicious wood-fired pizzas, pasta dishes, and seafood entrees while enjoying the warm and inviting ambiance of the restaurant.

Conclusion:

Exploring Northern California's Redwood Forests is an unforgettable experience that should be on every nature lover's bucket list. With this 3-day itinerary, you'll get to see some of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring redwood groves, as well as enjoy some of the region's delicious cuisine and charming towns.

Make sure to bring comfortable hiking shoes, plenty of water, and a camera to capture the breathtaking beauty of the Redwoods. And remember, these ancient trees have stood the test of time for thousands of years, and it's our responsibility to preserve and protect them for generations to come.

