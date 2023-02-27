Florida Dominates The List of U.S. Towns Where Millionaires are Buying Second Homes

Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

Many of the wealthiest people in America consider owning a second or third home to be standard. Additionally, a recent study found that they favor homes near the Rocky Mountains or in beachside communities like Boca Raton.

The top 10 U.S. communities where centi-millionaires—those with a net worth of $100 million or more—own second residences were listed in Henley & Partner's 2023 wealth report.

The number of centi-millionaires residing in these places varies depending on the season, according to data gathered by New World Wealth, a global intelligence company.

There may be more vacation homeowners in these places since the number of centi-millionaires surged tremendously during the busiest holiday season, December 2022.

The top ten American cities where the wealthy are purchasing second homes

Miami, Florida The Hamptons, New York West Palm Beach, Florida Napa, California Aspen, Colorado Santa Barbara and Montecito, California San Diego, California Jackson Hole, Wyoming Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Boca Raton, Florida

The city and island of Miami Beach in Florida, which is home to Miami, took the top rank on the list. According to the Henley and Partner research, the Florida city had over 800 centi-millionaires who owned residences as of December 2022.

Miami similarly experienced a 75% increase in millionaires between 2012 and 2022. In December 2022, the city was home to 38,000 millionaires, 160 centimillionaires, and 12 billionaires, according to the research.

The Hamptons, New York, is the second city on the list. According to a research by Henley & Partner, there were 25 permanent residents compared to 700+ millionaires over the peak holiday season at the fabled playground for the famous and wealthy.

The research also mentioned how the popularity of hybrid living has made The Hamptons a popular destination for vacation homes. Recent findings from WFH Research show that hybrid employees make more money than those with entirely remote or in-person positions. The same pattern emerged in burgeoning tech centres like Miami and Austin. According to the analysis by Henley and Partner, those cities have become new IT centres because of their business-friendly settings.

Third-placed West Palm Beach, which contains the municipality of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach island, is another Florida city. According to the research, there were over 400 millionaires in the city in December 2022 compared to only 64 people for the rest of the year.

Numerous well-known people call West Palm Beach home, including Sylvester Stallone and Tommy Hilfiger.

Homes in the region are currently for sale, with prices ranging from $1.9 million to $89 million, according to Sotheby's listings.

Source: Business Insider, CNBC