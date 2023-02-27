Alabama Football Announces New Addition to Coaching Staff: Former Hugh Freeze Assistant to Lead Inside Linebackers

Photo by Touchdown Albama

According to several reports Saturday morning, Alabama has hired Liberty's inside linebackers coach Robert Bala to lead the Tide's defense.

Bala would take over for Austin Armstrong, who quit this week to take the defensive coordinator position at Florida, nine days after being named Alabama's inside linebackers coach.

Bala met with Alabama this week, according to a Saturday morning report from ESPN, and is "expected to take the job in the coming days." Later on Saturday morning, ESPN claimed that Bala had already accepted the position.

Before accepting the position at Auburn, Hugh Freeze coached Liberty, where Bala worked as a defensive analyst during the previous season. In December, Bala was given the position of linebackers coach by new Flames coach Jamey Chadwell.

Before to Liberty, Bala's coaching career was primarily on the West Coast. He spent the 2018–21 academic years at Southern Utah, a then-FCS Big Sky Conference member.

Bala coached the cornerbacks for Southern Utah in 2018, took on the role of co-special teams coordinator in 2019, and then transitioned to defensive coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons while continuing to train the safeties and linebackers in between.

Bala, a native of Oceanside, California, graduated from Southern Utah in 2008 after playing linebacker for Palomar College in California. Prior to interning with the Oakland Raiders in 2014, he held his first two coaching positions at community institutions Snow College in Utah and Palomar. In 2015, he went back to Palomar. He served as Ottawa University's special team coordinator in Arizona during the 2017 season.

Pete Golding, who served as Alabama's only defensive coordinator for the previous four seasons before departing for Ole Miss last month, has been the team's inside linebackers coach for the past five seasons.

