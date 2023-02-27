Arizona Education Association Hosts Statewide Teacher Job Fair: Opportunities for Educators to Connect with Top Schools

Photo by AZ Central

The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency is hosting a teacher job fair on Monday, providing an opportunity for prospective and current teachers and administrators to connect with 11 Illinois and Iowa school districts seeking to fill vacancies for the 2023-2024 academic year. The event is free and will be held at the agency's Bettendorf office, located at 729 21st St., Bettendorf, from 4-5:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and will have the chance to speak with representatives from a variety of school districts. Additionally, information on Iowa and Illinois licensure will be available.

No registration is necessary to attend the fair, which offers an excellent opportunity for those seeking a career in education or looking to transition to a new school district. Interested individuals can contact Dawn Meier at dmeier@mbaea.org for more information.

The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency is a nonprofit organization that supports and serves nearly 50,000 students, educators, and families in eastern Iowa. The agency provides a range of services, including professional development opportunities, special education resources, and administrative support.

Attending a teacher job fair can be an excellent way for educators to connect with potential employers and learn about new career opportunities. With representatives from 11 different school districts in attendance, the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency's job fair is an excellent resource for anyone seeking a career in education.

