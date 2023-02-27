KFC and WGU Announce Partnership, Offering Free Tuition for Employees

Photo by Yahoo Finance

Employees of KFC restaurants will have the chance to have their tuition paid in full while pursuing a degree at Western Governors University (WGU).

Employees at KFC restaurants have access to more than 60 different bachelor's and master's degree programs as well as certification programs in business, information technology, education, and healthcare thanks to the partnership.

If a qualified employee applies and enrolls with WGU, tuition will be covered. Starting on the first day of their work, employees are qualified for the opportunity.

"Every year we look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees," said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. "What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule."

For more information about the WGU program for KFC restaurant employees, visit Kfcfoundation.org/wgu. Those who are interested in working at a KFC restaurant can find out more about local job openings at kfc.com/careers.

One must be working at a KFC store taking part in the KFC Foundation's Annual Franchise Contribution Program, be in good standing at their job, and continue to work while participating in these programs in order to be eligible for the KFC Foundation's initiatives. There might be some limitations. For information, go to KFCFoundation.org.

3411 E Market St. is where you can find the KFC in Logansport.

Source: Forbes, Yahoo News