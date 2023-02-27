Dad Receives Fine for 'Excessive' Parking Outside McDonald's, Sparks Outrage Among Customers

Photo by Coventry Live/BPM Media

A father who received a fine while eating at McDonald's with his family alleges he was "scammed."

Marcus Ward had parked close to the eatery's Walsgrave, Coventry, location.

The 35-year-old and his wife had brought his two young children to McDonald's soft play for an afternoon snack and meal.

Yet a few days later, their home door was pounded by a parking ticket.

The charge, according to Marcus, came from UK Parking Control and claimed that his wife and kids had gone over the 90-minute time restriction for the customer parking lot by about 10 minutes.

He asserted that because there was no signage, the family was unaware of the requirements.

You will be there for a lot longer than a typical McDonald's because that McDonald's has a soft play area, the irate father told CoventryLive.

‘If you break down how long it takes a parent to get kids out of the car, change them, feed them, and soft play, it is definitely over an hour and a half.’

‘It is a hell of a lot of money for using a facility that has a car park.

‘I have lived in Coventry all my life and I never knew that car park had a time limit.

‘Everything is almost set up for you to fail and be caught by this trap. It is unbelievable.’

Since August of last year, Marcus has been appealing the parking fine.

Now that the fee had increased to £170, he had been warned that he would have to contest the parking ticket in court.

He said: ‘I get wound up about it because it is fair and unjust. It is absolutely shocking. It is basically like getting mugged but somehow legally.

‘If my wife parked there and went to another shop and come back, I would have paid the fine, but because I am so strongly against paying it morally, I am digging my heels in and standing by my principles.

Marcus wants to let visitors know that there is a time limit at the well-known eatery so they won't get "caught out by the trap."

'We have parking limits in place at a number of our locations, with a time limit to guarantee there is enough space for all of our guests,' a McDonald's spokeswoman said.

‘Ample signage regarding these restrictions is clearly displayed both as you drive into the car park, on various lampposts within it, and inside of the restaurant.

‘We work with industry-approved contractors who use the cameras, which have been in place for some time, to ensure customers are within the 90-minute limits.’

