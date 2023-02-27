Starbucks introduces new Lavender Haze drink inspired by Taylor Swift: Here's how to order it

This Starbucks drink is ideal for those who enjoy beverages, lattes, and Taylor Swift of course: Purple Haze

A beverage called Lavender Haze is named after a tune by Taylor Swift, who is well-known to all of her followers, or "Swifties." This one lacks a lavender flavour because Starbucks hasn't included that syrup to their drinks in the US yet, but perhaps they'll do so soon along with more flowery flavours.

Swifties are eager to taste the flower potion, even though fans may not be happy. The Lavender Haze's inventors have provided the materials and instructions, but not for everyone. You'll still appreciate Taylor Swift's drink despite the makers' video.

Passion fruit, or passion fruit as you may know it, is the primary taste of the Lavender Haze beverage, which its creators unveiled on the popular social media platform Tiktok, where this drink was developed, as well as the majority of the Starbucks hidden menu. The sound that the producers added to a video of a drink with purple undertones gave rise to the name of the beverage.

For the Lavender Haze, you must request a base of passion tea (Iced Passion Tango Tea from the Starbucks menu), with soy milk or the milk of your choice, with six pumps of vanilla syrup for a measure of venti, but this one is more difficult to make because it requires more preparation time. You should also leave a good tip for taking the trouble to get a drink from the secret menu.

And in that way, you can take pleasure in a delectable beverage while listening to Taylor Swift's songs (because yes, if you drink Lavender Haze, listen to Taylor) and boasting to everyone you know that you've tried the well-known singer's beverage.

What are your thoughts?

