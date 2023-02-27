Another Storm Approaches: More Rain and Snow Expected in Southern California This Week

Photo by KTLA.com

Another storm system is expected to bring even more precipitation as Southern California continues to dry out and recover from the winter storm that battered the region over the past three days.

Beginning Sunday night, a string of weak storms will move in, bringing brief periods of rain and mountain snow through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service predicts that each system "will be weak, but will build up one another, bringing some decent rain and snow totals to the area," although precipitation amounts are not expected to be nearly as extreme as the recently passed storm.

According to NWS, the next storm could prolong road closures in the mountains and cause flooding when it rains more heavily.

According to the NWS, a winter weather advisory is in place through Wednesday night for periods of light to moderate snow, which could occasionally mix with winds.

According to meteorologists, the storm will arrive in three distinct waves. In the coastal and valley regions, the first is predicted to bring.50 to 1 inch of rain, while the mountains and foothills will receive 1 to 2 inches. Less precipitation will fall during the following two waves.

There will be between 3,000 and 4,500 feet of snow.

“Snowfall accumulations of 4 to 10 inches with local amounts to 12 inches, primarily from late today through Wednesday evening and highest across the Los Angeles County mountains,” according to NWS.

