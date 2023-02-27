California Storm Leaves 126,000 Without Power, Brings Heavy Snow and Damaging Winds

Photo by Yahoo

As a major storm brings record rainfall, heavy snowfall, and damaging winds to California, more than 126,000 customers are without power. Over the next few days, the storm will move from southern California across the entire country before turning towards the northeast by Tuesday.

More than 30 million Americans were subject to weather alerts in the West as of Saturday morning. These alerts ranged from wind chill alerts in the Northern Plains to blizzard warnings in the mountains near Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Los Angeles region experienced record rainfall and winds of 50 to 70 miles per hour. 4.6 inches of rain fell in Burbank, California, on Friday, stranding cars in floods and resulting in numerous flight delays and cancellations.

At the Los Angeles International Airport and in the cities of Fresno, Bakersfield, Modesto, and Oxnard, daily rainfall records were also broken.

2 to 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 24 hours alone in the Los Angeles region, depending on where you are. Higher elevations north of the city have received five to eight inches of rain. While a Flood Watch is in effect through the afternoon, the Saturday morning Flash Flood Warning has been allowed to expire.

Due to rain and snow, several sections of I-5 in Los Angeles County were closed on Saturday. After flooding covered all lanes of the highway, blocking the way for traffic, a section of I-5 close to Atwater Village in Metro LA was closed in both directions for several hours. The northbound lane is still closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened.

I-5 Grapevine is still closed to traffic for more than 25 miles further north along the same stretch of motorway, according to the California Highway Patrol, because of "heavy snow and ice,"

In addition to the persistently heavy rain in southern California, there has been a lot of snow in the mountains, mostly above 2,000 feet. This morning, the northeast may experience a few light snow showers with isolated minor accumulations.

Since Wednesday, 2 to 6 feet of snow have fallen in the mountains outside of Los Angeles. Due to the significant amounts of snow and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, Blizzard Warnings are still in effect until 4 p.m. local time. 2.5 inches of snow have been falling per hour in places like Lake Arrowhead, California.

On Saturday, it won't stop snowing or raining. Although the heaviest rain appears to be moving to the east of the city by afternoon, more flooding rain is still possible in the Los Angeles area.

Extremely deep snowfall in the mountains is making travel hazardous. The Sierra Nevada Mountains in the center and south could receive 2 to 4 feet of new snow on Saturday.

The majority of this storm's rain will move through Arizona on Sunday, bringing rain to "lower elevations" and snow to mountainous areas. In the meantime, a second wave of rain and snow will hit northern California in the early morning hours, bringing precipitation as far north as Seattle from Sacramento.

On Sunday afternoon, severe weather will threaten Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas before that storm moves eastward. There is a chance of tornadoes and damaging winds.

