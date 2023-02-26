Grocery-delivery driver becomes viral sensation on TikTok after receiving heartwarming $100 tip

Dollar Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajZ47_0l0KdtL100
Photo byTikTok: @sabrinaforbes0, Sabrina Forbes

Following the worldwide success of a video showing a supermarket delivery man's emotional response to a $100 tip, people came together to donate retirement funds for the driver, a grandpa.

On January 11, Sabrina Forbes, a TikTok user, posted a video with the comment, "I just ordered $500 worth of groceries, and the guy who delivered them was happy with a $3 tip." She then made the decision to round it up to $100.

"Hey sweetheart, I'm going to make your day, even more, better," Forbes is heard saying in the video, which has received over 9.3 million views. Forbes is filming from her perspective and asking the man to return the $3. As he returns the money, he thanks her nonetheless. Forbes then appears to hand him what appears to be a $100 bill while saying, "And you take that,"

"Are you serious?" the man then says. "That's the biggest tip I've ever got in my life."

Grim, who is clearly upset, offers to take a photo of the money and asks Forbes if he may share it.

"Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. My heart can't take this," He claims. The next scene shows him carrying on with what looks to be Forbes' goods that were in his car's trunk.

More than 18,200 comments have been left on the video as fans respond to Forbes' generosity and the man's response.

A comment with 16,600 likes said, "Me not crying you are such a sweetheart for doing that for him."

A comment with 2,780 likes said, "Oh his reaction absolutely melted my entire heart this is so beautiful thank you for doing this for this incredible man."

Several well-liked remarks recommended creating a donation page for Grim.

A GoFundMe campaign named "'Oh, My Heart' - Retirement Fund" was created on January 11 by a user called Chad Hutzell, who wrote in the description that the man in the video was his grandfather Ron Grim. He wrote that he set up the page as a result of the "positive comments and requests" stemming from the TikTok post. 

Grim had spent his entire career working for the railroad, and after retiring for medical reasons, it was revealed that he needed open heart surgery.

"While it was a long road to recovery, everything went great during and after the surgery," it said. "My grandfather continues to work because he loves to meet people and stay active. He feels that getting out and staying active keeps him young at heart."

All of the money would go towards his retirement, according to the description.

"He is overwhelmed by all the positivity," it said. "I was just on the phone with him and he said, 'Boy, you can wake up and never know what your day is going to bring you. I'm just so happy I keep walking up and down my house because I don't know what to do with myself."

The page has received over 1,400 donations, totaling $20,310 towards the $25,000 target.

One of the contributors included a note with their donation that read, "May God bless you sir for you positive attitude I hope you have a great retirement."

Forbes provides an update on Grim in a follow-up TikTok video that was uploaded on January 12 and has received 73,000 views. She refers to Grim as "TikTok's grandpa," in the video and can be heard telling Grim that she had received comments saying that he reminded people of "deceased loved ones" and it "made their day."

In the video, Grim explains that he hasn't stopped working since he was 13 years old and admits that his grandson was the one who started the GoFundMe page, which is connected to his bank account.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Source: Business Insider, Yahoo News

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tiktok# US# Entertainment# Viral# Lifestyle

Comments / 39

Published by

Analysis of Retail and Financial Sector!

N/A
10K followers

More from Dollar Deals

Archaeologists Uncover Hidden Corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza, Hinting at Possible Secret Chamber

Archaeologists discover a secret chamber inside the Great Pyramid of Giza. Archaeologists have discovered a secret chamber inside the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, one of the seven wonders of the world. The 30-foot-long hidden corridor was found near the main entrance of the 4,500-year-old pyramid during regular searches using infrared and cosmic-ray imaging as part of the Scan Pyramids project.

Read full story

Walmart says it charged Beauty Box subscribers nearly $700 instead of $6.98 due to a 'coding error'

Walmart has apologized to its subscribers of the Beauty Box program who were overcharged due to a coding error by a third-party vendor. Customers who were mistakenly charged $698 instead of $6.98 for the quarterly beauty box will receive a refund, a $100 Walmart gift card, and complimentary spring and summer Beauty Boxes.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas to Offer $96 Million in Rent Relief, Accepting Applications Starting This Month

Texans who are struggling to pay rent or utilities due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will have another opportunity to apply for assistance from the state government. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is offering $96 million in rent relief to eligible households, and it will begin accepting new applications online starting on March 14, 2023.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Biden's Supply-Chain Envoy Encourages Port Automation Without Job Losses

Biden's supply-chain envoy, Stephen Lyons, has stated that automation in the ports and logistics industry is inevitable and should be embraced as a means of enhancing productivity and efficiency. This statement comes amidst protracted contract talks between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association over a new labor agreement to replace one that expired in July. The talks had hit a logjam for a “little while” but are moving along again, with discussions now focused on provisions such as automation, said Lyons in a separate interview.

Read full story

March 04, 2023: Tarot Horoscope Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) King of Swords is your tarot card. Actionable energy is created by your words. Consider the impact of your words carefully since you might be able to make things happen by speaking them into existence. Declare the things you desire to happen in your life.

Read full story

March 04, 2023: Horoscope Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

The torch of awareness is lit when you start on your spiritual path when you start meditating and looking inward. Lighting the torch entails illuminating and awakening to the alleged inner darkness. Hence, healing is more about seeing the shadows and integrating the unconscious than it is about love, light, and happiness.

Read full story

David Beckham and Family Show Support for Victoria Beckham's Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

David Beckham and his daughter Harper made a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where they attended Victoria Beckham's Autumn/Winter 2023 show. The father-daughter duo was spotted walking together in matching black suits, with David wearing a black shirt and navy blue tie underneath, and Harper donning a simple white undershirt. Harper accessorized her look with a small black clutch and matching sneakers, while David completed his ensemble with shades and loafers.

Read full story

Kelly Osbourne Reveals First Photo of Newborn Son on Set of Family's Reality Show

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, recently shared the first photo of her newborn baby boy on her Instagram Story. The photo was taken on the set of the Osbourne family's new reality show, Home to Roost, where Kelly was getting ready for filming.

Read full story
10 comments

Costco's Popular Rotisserie Chicken Faces Criticism Over 'Distinct Chemical Flavor' Among Customers

Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken is one of its most popular food items, but lately, some customers have been noticing a "distinct chemical flavor" in the poultry. Reddit users have been discussing the issue on a thread, with some claiming that they noticed the taste a year ago.

Read full story
21 comments
New York City, NY

Record Demand for 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Sparks Excitement for Drawing Results as NYRR Races Sell Out

The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon is set to be one of the largest and most anticipated events of the year, with more than 128,000 applications for non-guaranteed entry drawings and an estimated 5 percent of them set to be accepted. The event is expected to attract more than 50,000 runners from around the world after the race returned to full capacity last year.

Read full story

KFC to Delight Fans with the Return of a Beloved Menu Item after Nearly 10 Years

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is bringing back a fan favorite, the “KFC Double Down,” after nearly a decade. Starting on March 6, the sandwich will be available for a limited time in KFC outlets in the United States. The sandwich replaces bread with two fried chicken fillets as the bun, filled with two slices of cheese, bacon, and a choice of mayo or spice sauce.

Read full story
32 comments
Washington, DC

Walmart to Close Its Oldest Store in Washington D.C. on H Street NW by 31st March

Walmart Inc., the world's largest retailer, has announced that it will close down its oldest store in Washington D.C. on H Street NW on March 31. The store's pharmacy will close on March 17. According to a company spokeswoman, the decision to close the store was due to its failure to meet the company's financial expectations. Walmart had three stores in the District, and the H Street store was the first one that opened in December 2013. It is smaller than the average Walmart supercenter, occupying only 73,000 square feet, and had some differentiated offerings such as more Goya products and kosher items.

Read full story
4 comments

Costco's Latest Breakfast Creation Sends Shoppers Into a Frenzy: Savory Breakfast Pizza Takes the Frozen Aisle by Storm

Costco is always at the forefront of our cravings and this time they are satisfying our breakfast pizza cravings with their newest addition to the frozen food aisle - Heggies Breakfast Pizza. This new product has quickly become a fan favorite and shoppers can't get enough of it.

Read full story
3 comments

Viral Video of Woman Spitting into Brewed Beverage Garners 3.4 Million Views on Social Media

A video of a woman spitting into a beverage while brewing has gone viral on social media. The video, shared on Instagram, shows the woman brewing what some users identified as "alcoholic chicha", a traditional fermented drink from the Amazonian region of Ecuador. In the video, the woman is seen picking a chunk from the vessel and putting it in her mouth before spitting it into the pot and continuing to stir it. The video has garnered over 3.4 million views and has left the internet disgusted.

Read full story
47 comments

Breaking News: Scientists Unveil Discovery of Hidden Metal Orb at Center of the Earth, Unraveling Planet's Secrets

Last week, the discovery of a rusted metal ball on a Japanese beach generated numerous theories, but it pales in comparison to what scientists announced on February 21. According to a study published in Nature Communications, scientists have discovered a solid, 400-mile-wide iron ball at the center of the Earth, rewriting what we've been told about the structure of our home planet.

Read full story

TikTok Announces New Screen-Time Limits for Teen Users, Addressing Growing Concerns over Online Safety & Mental Health

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has announced new safeguards for teen users, including a default screen-time limit of 60 minutes for users under 18. The company aims to help young people be more intentional about the amount of time they spend on TikTok and to limit the negative impact of social media on mental health. Research has shown that limiting screen time can make young people feel better about themselves, and TikTok hopes that these changes will help promote positive experiences on the platform.

Read full story
Lynnwood, WA

Costco's New $10 Roast Beef Sandwich Sparks Controversy Among Shoppers Over Rising Prices in the Food Court

Costco’s food court, famous for its cheap and tasty offerings, has recently introduced a new roast beef sandwich on its deli menu. However, unlike the hot dog and drink combo that remains at $1.50, the roast beef sandwich is priced at $9.99, which has caused quite a stir among Costco shoppers.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Massive Winter Storm Hits Southern California: NASA Satellite Photos Reveal Blanket of Snow in San Gabriel Mountains

A massive winter storm that hit Southern California earlier this month brought blizzard conditions to some areas, and satellite photos show the snow blanketing the mountains. The before-and-after images, shared by NASA’s Earth Observatory, show “the San Gabriel Mountains in areas north of Los Angeles” on Feb. 10 and again on Feb. 26. The first image shows only specks of white, while the second shows the area covered in snow.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California bullet train faces uncertain future due to lack of financing

The California bullet train project, which is expected to create a statewide system of fast trains, is still facing a lack of necessary financing. The project has recently created over 10,000 construction jobs, according to a press release from the High-Speed Rail Authority (HSRA). However, some have questioned the validity of this number, and the project's financial situation remains uncertain.

Read full story
30 comments

March 03, 2023: Tarot Horoscope Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You are being led in your life's direction by the cosmos. You are encouraged to think that this is the path destined for you since you can see the light beginning to appear at the end of a dark tunnel.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy