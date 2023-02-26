Grocery-delivery driver becomes viral sensation on TikTok after receiving heartwarming $100 tip

Photo by TikTok: @sabrinaforbes0, Sabrina Forbes

Following the worldwide success of a video showing a supermarket delivery man's emotional response to a $100 tip, people came together to donate retirement funds for the driver, a grandpa.

On January 11, Sabrina Forbes, a TikTok user, posted a video with the comment, "I just ordered $500 worth of groceries, and the guy who delivered them was happy with a $3 tip." She then made the decision to round it up to $100.

"Hey sweetheart, I'm going to make your day, even more, better," Forbes is heard saying in the video, which has received over 9.3 million views. Forbes is filming from her perspective and asking the man to return the $3. As he returns the money, he thanks her nonetheless. Forbes then appears to hand him what appears to be a $100 bill while saying, "And you take that,"

"Are you serious?" the man then says. "That's the biggest tip I've ever got in my life."

Grim, who is clearly upset, offers to take a photo of the money and asks Forbes if he may share it.

"Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. My heart can't take this," He claims. The next scene shows him carrying on with what looks to be Forbes' goods that were in his car's trunk.

More than 18,200 comments have been left on the video as fans respond to Forbes' generosity and the man's response.

A comment with 16,600 likes said, "Me not crying you are such a sweetheart for doing that for him."

A comment with 2,780 likes said, "Oh his reaction absolutely melted my entire heart this is so beautiful thank you for doing this for this incredible man."

Several well-liked remarks recommended creating a donation page for Grim.

A GoFundMe campaign named "'Oh, My Heart' - Retirement Fund" was created on January 11 by a user called Chad Hutzell, who wrote in the description that the man in the video was his grandfather Ron Grim. He wrote that he set up the page as a result of the "positive comments and requests" stemming from the TikTok post.

Grim had spent his entire career working for the railroad, and after retiring for medical reasons, it was revealed that he needed open heart surgery.

"While it was a long road to recovery, everything went great during and after the surgery," it said. "My grandfather continues to work because he loves to meet people and stay active. He feels that getting out and staying active keeps him young at heart."

All of the money would go towards his retirement, according to the description.

"He is overwhelmed by all the positivity," it said. "I was just on the phone with him and he said, 'Boy, you can wake up and never know what your day is going to bring you. I'm just so happy I keep walking up and down my house because I don't know what to do with myself."

The page has received over 1,400 donations, totaling $20,310 towards the $25,000 target.

One of the contributors included a note with their donation that read, "May God bless you sir for you positive attitude I hope you have a great retirement."

Forbes provides an update on Grim in a follow-up TikTok video that was uploaded on January 12 and has received 73,000 views. She refers to Grim as "TikTok's grandpa," in the video and can be heard telling Grim that she had received comments saying that he reminded people of "deceased loved ones" and it "made their day."

In the video, Grim explains that he hasn't stopped working since he was 13 years old and admits that his grandson was the one who started the GoFundMe page, which is connected to his bank account.

Source: Business Insider, Yahoo News