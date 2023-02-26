H-E-B's Newest North Texas Store Hiring Hundreds of Workers

Photo by Narcity

In North Texas, hundreds of new H-E-B positions are available. On February 28, a recruiting fair will be held for the Texas-based grocery chain's new McKinney site. This summer, H-E-B McKinney is expected to open at the northeast intersection of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway. The retailer plans to hire 700 full- and part-time workers.

Before attending the employment fair on Tuesday, prospective employees must fill out an online application on the H-E-B careers page. The employment fair is held in the Collin College Conference Center, located at 2400 Community Ave. in McKinney, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several H-E-B departments, including checkers, bakery, produce, catering, seafood, deli, market, seafood, catering, Real Texas BBQ restaurant, and more, have openings for hourly employment with beginning pay rates of $15.

Employee benefits include a 401(k) plan with a 4% employer match, health, vision, and dental insurance, an employee stock purchase plan, and yearly pay evaluations in addition to a 10% H-E-B discount. A few years after constructing two-story stores in San Antonio and Houston, H-E-B this week inaugurated its first multi-level store in Austin. It is uncertain whether North Texas will ever obtain a multi-level H-E-B. Between Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive in far north Fort Worth, H-E-B started building its new Alliance store in November. In the spring of 2024, H-E-B Alliance is anticipated to open.

In February, the grocery chain also started construction on a second Tarrant County location in Mansfield. Also set to open in 2024 is the store along Broad Street and U.S. 287. H-E-B generated $34 billion in revenue and has more than 400 sites in Texas and Mexico. With more than 145,000 employees spread out over the state, it is Texas' largest private employer. According to clients, H-E-B is renowned for its spotless stores, high-quality products, and a large selection of private-label brands. The key to H-E-success B's is its hyper-local marketing approach, which means the company caters its product offerings to the neighborhood. Hence, no two H-E-B stores are exactly alike.

Source: Narcity, Fort Worth Star-Telegram