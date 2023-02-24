Food Bucket List for Los Angeles | Famous Los Angeles Eats | Best Things to eat in Los Angeles

Photo by Cedric Letsch on Unsplash

You could understand if you thought that the only things that mattered in Los Angeles were fame and fortune, but in actuality, the city is more about the delectable and culturally diverse cuisine options that can be found everywhere. We've compiled a list of LA must-eats that will not only satisfy your inner foodie but also have you coming back for more. Dishes on the list range from the gooey stickiness of an iconic strawberry doughnut to some pork ribs topped with mozzarella (and then thirds).

1. French dipped sandwich, Philippe’s in Downtown Los Angeles

This savory treat is a must because of its unique flavor and the fact that it was first created accidentally. Well, that's right: In 1918, a French chef accidentally dipped the roll he was cooking into some cooked beef drippings. When the customer ran out of time, he began to build a substitute roll. In other words, the customer received the sandwich, ate it, declared it delicious, and then came back the next day to order another one! The most popular item at Philippe's is this sandwich, which is frequently served with roast beef on a French roll; the deli sells up to 3,000 of these every day.

2. Birria tacos, Birrieria San Marcos in North Hills

If you're looking for the finest genuine Mexican food in Los Angeles, go no further. Above all else, the crispness, mess, and flavor of these tacos make them special. Traditional Mexican stew known as birria includes ingredients including meat, garlic, and thyme. But, it was changed into a taco when it was brought to Los Angeles. Both locals and visitors agree that it was a fantastic idea to wrap the juicy, succulent birria meat in a tortilla that had been soaked in lard before being placed onto the griddle to be cooked. Birria tacos come with the stew's consommé, which you can dunk in for a totally unique, tongue-tingling sensation, making them worthy of being on your bucket list.

3. Ice cream sandwich, Mashti Malone’s in Hollywood

Mashti Malone's should always come to mind when thinking of ice cream in Los Angeles, even if Persia isn't the first place that comes to mind when asking which country makes the best ice cream. This adorable Hollywood-based ice cream business is well-known for its creamy, stretchy Persian ice cream, which is available in a variety of odd flavors like cucumber and lavender. If you want the full experience, you should get the ice cream sandwich, which is made of saffron rosewater ice cream sandwiched between crunchy wafers and dusted with salty pistachios. After dying, are we now in an ice cream paradise?

4. Strawberry donuts, The Donut Man in Glendora

Let's be honest; they aren't delicate donuts, but man, do they look and taste good. In an effort to promote regional produce, these strawberry donuts were first created in 1974 and now bring tourists from all around California. They are made of fluffy, crispy doughnuts that are topped with homemade strawberry jam and packed with fresh strawberries. These sweets are only available from February to September, which makes them nearly impossible to obtain on par with a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Hence, be careful to plan beforehand. It makes sense why it's considered to be one of the foods you really must try when in Los Angeles.

5. Pizza, Elio’s Wood Fire Pizza in Echo Park

Elio's Wood Fire Pizza, a restaurant in the heart of Los Angeles, uses an old Chevy Silverado to cook its pizzas, giving customers a taste of Italy. You can get thin-crust pizza with all of your preferred toppings, including cheese, sausage, peppers, and more, from this mobile pizza restaurant in Echo Park, which is set up in the same parking lot every evening. Not only do these salty slices deserve to be at the top of the list of things you must try in LA, but they are also one of the best-kept secrets in the city. They are flawlessly blistered, much like the best wood-fired pizzas.

