Alligator found in lake in New York City park, causing concern for public safety

A four-foot-long alligator has been recovered from a lake in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by NYC Parks

According to city officials, a 4-foot-long alligator was discovered in a park in New York City on Sunday. It has now been taken to a local zoo.

The alligator was discovered in a lagoon at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, according to the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation.

The park's maintenance personnel first noticed the animal on Sunday morning, and they immediately informed the department's Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers.

"We’re grateful to our Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers who snapped into action to capture and transport the alligator," the parks department said in a statement. "Thankfully no one was harmed and the animal is being evaluated."

The department claimed that the alligator was in "poor condition and very lethargic" when it was discovered. Later, it was taken to the Bronx Zoo for treatment. The zoo stated that the animal was being examined.

The alligator's origin is still a mystery, the parks division told USA TODAY on Monday. At this time, authorities have not officially named any of the culprits.

"Parks are not suitable homes for animals not indigenous to those parks – domesticated or otherwise," the parks department stated.

"In addition to the potential danger to park goers, this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality. In this case, the animal was found very lethargic and possibly cold-shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates."

The department also stated that it is against the law to release animals into New York City parks, and it urged anybody who encounters an abandoned animal to report it.

Source: NYTimes, CBSNews