South Texas hit by 1,000-pound meteor - NASA investigation underway

Photo by Kris-TV

According to reports, a two-foot-wide, a roughly 1,000-pound meteor slammed across South Texas on Wednesday.

At around six o'clock in the evening, NASA confirmed the meteor broke up as it descended through the sky and came to rest close to McAllen, Texas, according to Fox station KDFW in Dallas.

"Although meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground. Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public," NASA said in a statement.

The space agency published a report on the occurrence and a map indicating the likely landing site for meteor fragments.

Birds fleeing and the sound of a sonic boom can be heard in a video posted by KDFW that was taken from a home security camera.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports that numerous witnesses saw what seemed to be a meteor west of McAllen. The weather service also stated that a Geostationary Lightning Mapper had just before 5:30 p.m. caught the meteor's flare.

The NWS stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday that there was no thunderstorm activity in the vicinity when the meteor hit, according to measurements of lightning taken by the lightning mapper satellite from orbit.

Air traffic controllers in Houston told Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra through Twitter that two aircraft had also reported seeing a meteor in the sky near McAllen.

The NASA statement reads, "The meteor seen in the skies above McAllen is a reminder of the need for NASA and other organizations to increase our understanding of and protection for the Earth, to combine scientific and engineering expertise to advance human space exploration, to integrate terrestrial and planetary research for furthering our understanding of the solar system, and to promote successful space missions by mitigating risk.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Source: NYPost, CBSNews