California Bans Metallic Balloons: How This New Law Affects You and the Environment

While the go-to traditional Valentine's Day gifts often include a bouquet of flowers, a cuddly plush animal, and a variety of different chocolates (of which a third will be ignored and eventually thrown away), time is running out on another romantic classic.

Soon, it will be more difficult to locate a companion who matches your interests and values than a metallic balloon, such as the foil or mylar heart-shaped balloons that are frequently presented to loved ones on Valentine's Day.

The state will start gradually ceasing balloon sales in 2028. In the state of California, they will be considered illegal contraband by 2031. Recently passed legislation that was unanimously approved and made law by Governor Gavin Newsom back in September made them illegal.

The cause? They pose a massive risk of causing wildfires or power outages.

The balloons' metal covering, when released, has the potential to set off an explosion or result in an electrical short if they come into contact with power lines.

Its removal from California retailers has been pushed for by power companies like Southern California Edison. According to SCE, 97 explosions, and 802 outages were brought on by metallic balloons in 2022.

According to the company, events involving balloons start to happen more frequently around Valentine's Day. In Fontana, 1,500 people lost electricity due to a balloon-related outage the previous year, some of whom were left in the dark overnight.

Fortunately, the overall number of occurrences has been declining over time, in part due to public awareness initiatives and the increased price of helium, according to SCE.

Because of potential threats to public safety, some California communities have already explicitly prohibited them; nonetheless, the new legislation wants to permanently put an end to any metallic balloon celebrations.

Yet there is good news if you really want a foil balloon and you don't think that desire will go away in the next five years. All metallic balloons are not expressly prohibited by the new law; only those that conduct electricity are.

Manufacturers will have several years to design and produce balloons that satisfy this new standard, and one of the biggest balloon producers has already made a promising non-conductive metallic balloon.

Until the new law takes effect, Californians are still advised to keep metallic balloons on the ground.

As if you needed another reason, the US Department of Fish and Wildlife claims that many animals may mistake balloon releases for food or become entangled in the strings. Each year, balloons are to blame for hundreds of animal deaths, many of which can be violent.

Instead, commemorate your union by growing local flowers, popping bubbles, or flying a kite. An animal will thank you, as will your local power company.

