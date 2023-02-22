California Lawmakers Push to Lift Restrictions on Lowriding Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsrDU_0kvmKXwd00
Photo byWikipedia

California is where lowrider culture first emerged. It has long been customary to modify automobiles with sophisticated hydraulic systems and ornate paint jobs before taking them on a leisurely stroll down a key thoroughfare.

However, some low-rider vehicles remain against the law in California, and cruising is still prohibited in many places.

With a new bill that would remove limits on lowriders and virtually allow cruising throughout the state, some lawmakers from the Golden State want to change that.

"Our tagline is, 'cruising is not a crime,' " Assemblymember David Alvarez, who sponsored the legislation, told NPR.

The plan would accomplish two goals. Secondly, it would repeal California state law's prohibitions on low-rider automobiles. Owners are currently prohibited from altering their passenger cars so that the car's body is lower to the ground than the bottom of the rims.

Second, it would remove all restrictions on street cruising in California. California presently allows cities and towns to enact their own cruising restrictions, and numerous have done so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8ElE_0kvmKXwd00
Photo byMaarten van den HeuvelonUnsplash

At a news conference, Jovita Arellano of the United Lowrider Coalition stated that she had been cruising since she was a little child and favours removing restrictions on the activity.

"The passion for cruising has never left my heart. It's a part of who we are. And unfortunately, right now, on the books, it's being criminalized," Arellano said. "We can't do that. We can't criminalize our culture."

Both cruising and lowriders originated in postwar Southern California, where Chicanos elevated automotive customizing to an art form and used driving as a tool for networking and community building.

Nonetheless, lowriding gained a bad reputation among outsiders for blocking up traffic and having connections to gang activity.

California passed a state regulation governing lowriders in the late 1950s. Due to concerns about traffic congestion and criminality, the state started allowing cities and municipalities to enact cruising restrictions in the late 1980s, according to lawmakers. Lowriders have long contended that Latinos were unfairly singled out by the cruising laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lgfe8_0kvmKXwd00
Photo byVital SinkevichonUnsplash

A resolution that was unanimously supported by the California Legislature's two houses last year urged towns and cities all around the state to lift their cruising bans, but it did not compel any local governments to do so.

From Sacramento to San Jose, several California communities have recently lifted their restrictions on cruising. Additionally, there are initiatives underway in certain cities, including National City and Modesto, where cruising is prohibited in specific locations.

Nonetheless, restrictions still exist in cities like California Angeles, Fresno, and Santa Ana.

Alvarez claimed that the bill has widespread support and that he anticipates it will pass into law, helping to dispel myths about cruising and lowriding and enabling people to practice the practice legally.

"The reality is that people who are spending their time and their money — and these cars can be very expensive — they're not individuals who are looking to do any harm," Alvarez said.

"Acknowledging that this activity is part of our culture and not trying to erase that from our culture is important, especially when it's a positive activity," he added.

Source: WSJ, Laist.com

