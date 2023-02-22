California's Exodus Continues: Half a Million Leave in Two Years, Straining State Resources

Between April 2020 and July 2022, the state's population decreased by more than 500,000, and the number of persons leaving outnumbered those entering by about 700,000. The exodus from California has shown no signs of slowing down.

According to census data, the state's population decline was only surpassed by New York, which lost roughly 15,000 more inhabitants than California.

According to specialists, the COVID-19 epidemic has caused even more individuals to leave California and travel to other states, which has been contributing to the state's population loss for years. The state's expensive housing is the main cause of the departure, but additional factors include the long commutes and the congestion, crime, and pollution in the bigger cities. Another contributing aspect is the growing capacity to work from home and the requirement to not reside close to a major city.

The census numbers demonstrate that the trend has persisted and identify the states where the population has increased while California's has decreased.

New York was the next-highest state in terms of net migration, but California outpaced it by nearly 143,000 residents. Utah and other nearby states have issued warnings to Californians who might be considering relocating. Similar events are taking place in Nevada, where migrants from California are attempting to recreate their way of life.

Natural change, or the difference between births and deaths, increased California's population by nearly 157,000, outpacing New York's overall population decline.

According to information from the state Department of Finance, California lost around 211,000 individuals between July 2021 and July 2022, the final year of the two-year period. Los Angeles County, the most populous of California's 58 counties, contributed about half of the total, or 113,048.

In the previous 12 months, the county had lost almost 160,000 residents, almost entirely due to domestic migration.

People leave the state for reasons related to the economy, their health, and their sociopolitical environment, according to Paul Ong, director of UCLA's Center for Neighborhood Knowledge. He pointed out that California's high housing costs have caused many people to relocate to areas with cheaper costs.

"While salaries are lower in other states and regions, housing costs are even lower," he noted. Due to their greater level of living and/or increased likelihood of owning a home, they must have more disposable money.

According to his analysis, the majority of emigration to Los Angeles County originated from that city.

“There is a fast, clear, and sharp spike during the pandemic,” he said of net population losses in the city. People moved “away from the denser urban core, where COVID-19 risk was perceived as being higher. Remote work also added to this out-migration.”

Ong noted that population loss has slowed since its peak in 2020, but that there have been “no net gains to offset the pandemic losses.”

There are some signs that the California migration has slowed in the past year as businesses have stopped allowing employees to work from home and some areas have seen an upswing in office life.

The Los Angeles Times was linked to census statistics scaling net loss by the entire state population by Gov. Gavin Newsom's spokesman, Alex Stack. California's population decreased by 10% between July 2021 and July 2022, placing it in tenth place overall.

Nevertheless, a Times examination of the same data from April 2020 to July 2022 revealed that California's population percentage decline was the fourth biggest in the nation, after New York, Illinois, and Louisiana, even when scaled for the overall population.

Several of the most populous states in the US have seen significant population growth while California's population has decreased.

Texas and Florida saw the largest population gains between April 2020 and July 2022, with 884,000 and 707,000 additional residents, respectively.

Source: LATimes, CBSNews

