McDonald's brings back fan-favorite Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day

The refreshing beverage is only available for a short time, while supplies last, at participating eateries around the country.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations are underway at McDonald's.

The popular Shamrock Shake, which was first introduced in 1970 in celebration of the Irish holiday, will be making a triumphant comeback, the fast-food juggernaut revealed on Monday.

A second flavor of the shake, called the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, containing crushed Oreo cookies was introduced by the fast food restaurant in 2020 as a result of the shake's popularity. This shake consists of creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped cream.

While supplies last, both beverages will be offered at participating restaurants around the country for a brief period of time.

A smokey BLT quarter pounder with cheese that was also a limited-edition menu item was served with the McFlurry in November of last year after it had been combined with a hot fudge topping.

Around the world, McDonald's has transformed the well-known McFlurry delicacy into several variations. The chain sells the Pineapple Oreo McFlurry in Colombia.

McDonald's added the Cardi B and Offset dish to their menu earlier this month to mark Valentine's Day.

The celebrity couple's menu consists of an apple pie, a cheeseburger, a side of BBQ sauce, a quarter-pounder with cheese, huge fries, and two large drinks.

