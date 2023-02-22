Domino's Mt. Hope Ave. location adopts eco-friendly approach with new electric delivery vehicles

Photo by Flickr

Domino's uses electric cars to distribute pizza as part of its use of green technologies.

Four 2023 Chevrolet Volt vehicles with branded interiors and zero emissions are now being used at the company's Rochester facility at 1596 Mt. Hope Ave. This action is a component of a bigger strategy to redesign the company's nationwide fleet of vehicles.

"Domino's is no stranger to leading the charge when it comes to pizza delivery," according to Allan Erwin, the franchise owner of the Mt. Hope Domino's.

The business was the first to offer pizza delivery in 1960, and since then, it has attempted autonomous pizza delivery using both automobiles and robots as well as the DXP, a specially developed pizza delivery vehicle. As vehicle technology advances, electric vehicles are now the natural next step, according to business officials in a news release.

According to corporate officials, switching to electric vehicles will lessen the company's carbon footprint and make it simpler for Domino's to recruit delivery drivers without cars. According to the firm, it currently offers electric bikes and scooters for delivery in 24 worldwide countries, including the United States.

According to business officials, Domino's presently has 474 electric vehicles in service across the nation and plans to have 889 electric vehicles on the road by the end of 2023.

Source: Domino's, Yahoo News