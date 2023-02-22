Costco's Members-Only Service Shuts Down Without Warning, Frustrating Customers

Although adjustments at the warehouse club are made extremely slowly, something that some members were still taking advantage of has now been eliminated.

Photo by Juan Llauro/Shutterstock

Compared to its competitors, Costco has a fundamentally distinct business model, hence it adopts changes quite slowly. The business operates warehouse clubs with a membership fee in exchange for access to the chain's no-frills warehouses, where goods are sold for incredibly low prices.

The chain can move slowly thanks to this model. Costco doesn't need to invest money on innovation because its main product is low costs. Because of this, the business was able to delay offering any kind of internet sales for years. It also doesn't need to provide all the bells and whistles that competitors like Amazon and Walmart must give in order to remain competitive now that it has some digital products.

Instead, Costco can take a back seat and watch as other retailers invest in innovation, and when the time comes for the warehouse club to add a certain good or service, it can do so affordably. It's a successful company strategy based on maintaining members' satisfaction.

A percentage of the chain's inventory changes frequently, but Costco rarely makes significant adjustments. Yet, it does so when market conditions require it to, as the warehouse club did recently with a significant one.

Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash

Costco shuts down its photo studio

In the past, Costco had a complete photo center at each of its locations, where customers could print digital images and develop film. They were shut down in 2021 because fewer people take film photos and printing photos online is now a simple process. As a result, the warehouse club moved all of its photo processing and printing to its website.

As of right now, the business has also stopped offering anything through CostcoPhotoCenter.com, CostcoDVD.com, and CostcoBusinessPrinting.com. It sent out an email in early January informing members of the news. The business announced in the email that starting on January 28, all online photo-based services would be shut down.

Then, Costco advised customers to upload their photos to Shutterfly, a well-known online photo retailer that can print digital photos and produce just about anything you can think of.

Members lost access to all previous projects when the online photo centre collapsed, but they can still transfer them to Shutterfly. Prior to the shutdown on January 28, the company did allow subscribers to download their images; however, this option is no longer available.

Shutterfly Offers a Deal to Costco Members

As Costco's newest photo partner, Shutterfly aims to provide the warehouse club's customers with a deal that lives up to their expectations. Together with a letter from its new partner, Costco posted that information on its website.

"Turn your favorite moments into custom photos, stationery, home decor, and gifts in minutes. Our easy-to-use tools make creating premium products at a Costco member value a breeze. Costco members will receive 51% off every Shutterfly order, plus free shipping on orders over $49," the company shared.

There is a small catch to Shutterfly's offerings to Costco consumers.

According to Krazy Coupon Woman, "Shutterfly now requires "Active Participation" in their services, which means you must make some kind of Shutterfly purchase (even a very little one) at least once every 18 months, in order to store your images with them continuously.

All of the services that Costco used to provide in its photo centers are available on Shutterfly (and many more). How long members will have to transfer their images to Shutterfly has not been specified by the Warehouse Club.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Source: TheStreet, Yahoo